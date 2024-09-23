Another great charity event in NJ with Kelsey Grammer

A friend of ours yesterday mentioned that if she had asked us in the 1990s that in a few years we'd be behind the bar with Frasier Crane, we would have laughed it off. But there we were, behind the bar at Ellery's Neighborhood Pub and Grill supporting the Elks Club raising money for special needs kids and adults, and with our hero NJ State Troopers raising money for the families of the fallen.

Bill Spadea with Kelsey Grammer at Ellery's in Middlesex (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) Bill Spadea with Kelsey Grammer at Ellery's in Middlesex (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) loading...

Kelsey Grammer is one of the good guys for sure. Spending his time on a weekend traveling to a true local watering hole.

Bill Spadea with Kelsey Grammer at Ellery's in Middlesex (Bill Spadea) Bill Spadea with Kelsey Grammer at Ellery's in Middlesex (Bill Spadea) loading...

Here's a guy who's achieved national and international fame and recognition, spending the afternoon in Middlesex New Jersey. No press, no headlines. Just an American patriot stepping up to help others.

He's also a very nice guy, humble and friendly, eager and happy to interact with so many fans who attended to meet him and support the causes.

John Ellery is the owner of "Ellery's" and is another stand-up patriot who is always willing to open up his bar to support the community. Plus, he offers Kelsey's "Faith American" beer on tap and has some of the best wings and burgers in the state.

John Ellery, Kelsey Grammer, and Bill Spadea (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) John Ellery, Kelsey Grammer, and Bill Spadea (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) loading...

Bill Spadea at Ellery's in Middlesex (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) Bill Spadea at Ellery's in Middlesex (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) loading...

Bill Spadea at Ellery's in Middlesex (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) Bill Spadea at Ellery's in Middlesex (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) loading...

Bill Spadea at Ellery's in Middlesex (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) Bill Spadea at Ellery's in Middlesex (Photo Credit: Michael Lipkin) loading...

Bill Spadea with Kelsey Grammer at Ellery's in Middlesex (Bill Spadea) Bill Spadea with Kelsey Grammer at Ellery's in Middlesex (Bill Spadea) loading...

How to make a delicious Sicilian seafood salad Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈