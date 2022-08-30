Actor Kelsey Grammer set to serve beer next month at popular Brick, NJ bar

BRICK — We all have a favorite watering hole where we get together with friends, break bread, clink glasses and celebrate this thing called life.

If you’re lucky, that bar is a place where “everybody knows your name,” a popular lyric from the opening song of the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993.

One of the main characters on “Cheers” who sat at the bar, trading barbs and jokes with others, and drowning his sorrows in beer, was Dr. Frasier Crane, played by actor Kelsey Grammer.

Well, instead of sitting at the bar, the actor will actually be behind the bar at a popular watering hole in Brick Township, serving up some of his own suds.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Grammer will be at Mantoloking Road Alehouse on 247 Mantoloking Road, from noon to 1:30 p.m., pouring his Faith American beer, and meeting the patrons, while the family-owned bar and restaurant celebrate the grand reopening of its outdoor dining area.

Grammer founded his Faith American Brewing Company in 2015 in the Catskills. As a boy, the actor visited the Catskills and spent many days there, according to the website. He always wanted to have a future with these mountains, so 28 years ago, the land was bought, which is home to his brewing company.

His three brews, Faith American Ale, Faith American Calico Man India Pale Ale IPA, and Faith American New England Style India Pale Ale Blue are distributed throughout New Jersey along with some New York Counties.

Grammer also takes part in various brewery promotional shows, which is how he connected with Mark Zarrilli, one of the three brothers who own Mantoloking Road Alehouse, according to the Brick Patch.

Rich, Mark, and Anthony Zarrilli have lifelong roots in Brick and have owned and operated the alehouse since 2017.

According to the Patch, Mark Zarrilli had been talking because Grammer was promoting his beer. When Zarrilli told the actor he had a bar in Brick and would be interested in trying out his beer there, Grammer came to the Mantoloking Road Alehouse to meet the trio and discuss hosting an event.

Zarrilli said Grammer wanted to help out promoting his beer at this bar that was one of many establishments hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grammer’s appearance goes hand-in-hand with the grand reopening of the bar’s outdoor seating area, which has been upgraded, the Patch reports.

