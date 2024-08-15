Helping an important cause against Multiple Myeloma in NJ

Multiple Myeloma is a serious disease that impacts blood and bone marrow. Like all cancers, it's a tough diagnosis to get and half of those diagnosed do not survive.

Thankfully my friend Frank who was diagnosed several years ago is now in remission. He and his former wife Ginger invited me in to speak to the first annual Hole in One For Multiple Myeloma Golf Tournament fundraiser to help fund research that will hopefully save the lives of others impacted by this terrible disease.

Bill Spadea at the Westlake Golf and Country Club Bill Spadea at the Westlake Golf and Country Club loading...

The crowd was packed into a beautiful room at the Westlake Golf and Country Club. I spoke about charities that give back. Charities that are homegrown from personal stories among local New Jerseyans.

Bill Spadea at the Westlake Golf and Country Club Bill Spadea at the Westlake Golf and Country Club loading...

The great news is that thanks to the generosity of New Jerseyans, Frank and Ginger met the goal of raising $30,000 for the cause.

Frank looks great and is smiling about his new lease on life. Quick side note, Frank grows his own peppers and makes his own hot pepper flakes for your next meal.

Frankie Peppers is a great guy with an incredible family. I'll be helping this charity again.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈