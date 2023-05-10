Maybe the best veal parm in the world.

I'd put Chef Vola's veal parm up against any restaurant veal parm I've ever had.

The veal was tender, the breading was perfectly balanced across the chop including the bone. The tomato sauce was delicious and portioned perfectly for each bite. Then the cheese. The melty cheese. Let's just say, it was an outstanding and long-awaited meal.

Friends have been telling me for years to try it. I really didn't understand the push until I took my first bite, then I knew.

As I understand it, Chef Vola's is old school and if you really want to avoid waiting months for a visit, you gotta know a guy and get on the list. If you don't have a connection, no worries, you can still get in and the food is well worth the wait.

Jodi had veal Milanese, which was equally delicious.

The restaurant was the perfect end to a great evening.

The restaurant was the perfect end to a great evening. Can't wait to head back to Chef Vola's and this time stay for dessert.

