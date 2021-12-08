This is New Jersey’s most searched for (90s) Christmas movie

I told you there would be more of these lists; there’s a report out that ranks each state’s favorite holiday movie based on Google searches, but this one is limited to just the 1990s. So many, if not most, of your favorite holiday classics weren’t eligible. At least that means “Last Christmas” wasn’t eligible.

The research was conducted by CenturyLinkQuote and here’s how they did it: “We compiled a list of the 60 most popular ‘90s Christmas movies based on data gathered from PopSugar, Bustle, Ranker and ScreenRant. We then found each show’s search volume in Semrush and plugged the 13 most searched shows into Google Trends to see which show was googled most by each state in the past 12 months.”

So given those restrictions, what was determined to be New Jersey’s favorite 90s holiday movie? It was the John Hughes classic “Home Alone” from 1990. If you’re new to America, “Home Alone” tells the story of young Kevin McAllister, who must fend for himself after his family goes on a European vacation and accidentally forgets him. Two burglars try repeatedly to break into the house and Kevin has to outsmart them.

IMDB

“Home Alone” was also the most searched for movie in 13 other states, making it the overall champion. The next most popular 90s Christmas movie nationwide was “Jingle All the Way”, followed by “The Santa Clause”, and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

For our neighbors in both New York and Pennsylvania, “Home Alone” is the most searched for, too.

Stay tuned for more movie lists to come, I’m sure.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

