This is New Jersey’s most popular breakup food
When it comes to love and even heartbreak, I learned today that I’m doing everything wrong.
First off, Friday, Feb. 21, is National Breakup Day. This is a day at the end of a weeklong backlash to Valentine’s Day. They say it’s a day to assess and to move on. Huh. I never even had a breakup on the correct day.
The website Love Life Academy did a study to figure out what the most common breakup food is in every state.
"Breakup food" means a comfort food you shovel down while bawling your eyes out as you rewatch Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time.
Not only did I find out I'd been broken up with on the wrong days, but I also learned I was eating the wrong breakup food. Can I do anything right when it comes to a romantic relationship?
Love Life Academy looked at Google Trends data to determine each state’s most popular breakup comfort food.
For example, garlic bread is what the broken-hearted indulge in in Vermont. Eat enough garlic you won’t be out on a rebound date for a long time.
Pizza is the breakup food most craved in Connecticut and Massachusetts. You know we take our pizza too seriously in Jersey for that to be our breakup choice.
(Also, as someone who has had pizza in those states on family trips... You straight up have to be depressed to consume that "pizza.")
New Jersey’s most popular breakup food is cupcakes.
I’m doing that all wrong, too. No one told me I was supposed to be eating cupcakes when guys broke my heart. To tell the truth, I don’t even like cake all that much. Unless it’s Funfetti, and then it has to be homemade so I can control it from not having too much frosting.
My bath pasta comfort food is the wrong way to ease my pain getting over a guy. Yes, that's a real thing I did once. Don't let people tell you that you shouldn't eat in the bath- if it helps you, you do you,
You can read all about the breakup food study here.
