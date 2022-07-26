This is New Jersey’s favorite ice cream flavor

A study that just came out purports to determine the favorite flavors of ice cream and milkshakes in each state. The way it determined that was by culling through the major search engines to find out which flavors people were seeking out. They chose 20 flavors to see which one were searched for the most.

So, what is New Jersey’s favorite ice cream flavor?

Well, according to hookah-shisha anyway, it’s vanilla.

I know, kind of boring, right?

We just had the story about pork roll ice cream at Woohoo, and a couple of weeks ago, a story about Stack Creamery and the amazing ice cream creations they offer.

ranmaru_

We shouldn’t feel too bad, though, as vanilla was the overall favorite ice cream flavor in the nation. As a matter of fact, vanilla was the favorite in 46 of the 50 states.

The states where vanilla wasn’t on top were: Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, and Hawaii.

The top choice in Alaska was banana, in Connecticut it’s also banana, in Georgia coconut is tops, and in Hawaii it’s banana. That means that Americans choose banana and coconut over chocolate, rocky road, cherry, cookie dough, mint chocolate chip and any other popular brand you can think of.

Dakota Corbin via Unsplash

Strawberry and chocolate did make the list, following coconut, and pistachio and mint chocolate chip came next. (Coconut is on the list because it is Hawaii’s favorite, but nationally, chocolate and strawberry finish ahead of it).

For milkshakes, they didn’t break it down by state, but nationally, the strawberry shake was the most searched for. Oreo shakes were a distant second, followed by chocolate, vanilla and banana.

I wouldn’t have guessed that banana-flavored treats were so popular.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

