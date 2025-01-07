This is New Jersey’s deadliest job

It’s a no-brainer that you shouldn’t have to die to make a living.

When it comes to dangerous jobs I have enormous respect but no real experience. I’ll be the first to admit while working in media the biggest danger I might face is tripping on a headphone cord or getting a paper cut flipping to the next ad to read.

(And yes, I fear BOTH of those things)

A study was just released that caught my attention. The personal injury attorneys at Phillips Law Firm researched what the deadliest occupations are in the United States.

They went off the rate of fatal injuries per occupation with stats provided by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries for the years 2018-2022.

In a landslide the most dangerous job is something I didn’t even know was a category.

Fallers.

Fallers are workers who use axes and chainsaws to fell trees. It’s its own category separate from tree trimmers. It’s so dangerous that in 2025 it is expected out of 10,000 workers 44.72 of them will die.

That’s basically one in 250. Yikes!

In the year 2018 the fatalities in that job were double. All I can say is you hope the money is worth it.

The top ten occupations expected to bring the most fatalities per 10,000 workers in 2025 are:

🔟 Roustabouts, oil and gas — 5.56

9️⃣ Commercial pilots — 7.27

8️⃣ Roofers — 8.33

7️⃣ Helpers-Roofers — 9.48

6️⃣ Derrick operators, oil and gas — 9.74

5️⃣ Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers — 10.31

4️⃣ Tree trimmers and pruners — 13.29

3️⃣ Commercial drivers — 13.60

2️⃣ Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals — 15.65

1️⃣ Fallers — 44.72

It got me curious (A.K.A. terrified) what the most dangerous job is in New Jersey.

In the year 2022 there were 116 workplace fatalities in the Garden State

We think of law enforcement and fire fighting as dangerous, and they are. However they’re not as deadly as private sector jobs. Construction is dangerous here. Farming and commercial fishing is deadly here as well.

However, according to the National Safety Council, transportation and warehousing is the New Jersey industry that is the deadliest.

Transportation and warehousing is New Jersey’s deadliest industry

So I have to admit, I’m feeling blessed to have a safe job.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

