These NJ public schools are among the most envied in America

To quote New Jersey’s own Whitney Houston, “I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way.”

Of course parents want a good education for their children, and according to a new study, there are several school districts in the Garden State that are among the most envied by parents in the United States.

The study was performed by Test Prep Insight, which ran a survey of 3,000 parents to find out where they would hypothetically ideally send their children to school if given the chance.

From that, they came up with a list of 250 of the most coveted school districts in America, with five New Jersey districts making the cut. Three even made it into the top 50.

Coming in at #125 is the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District.

According to Test Prep Insight:

Serving areas in Mercer County, this district is renowned for its strong STEM curriculum, diversity, and preparation for post-secondary success.

Just above them at #124 are the Millburn Township Public Schools.

These Essex County schools are known for high academic achievement, excellent college preparation, and their sports programs.

Taking a big leap into the top 50, Princeton Public Schools rank #46.

Known for its rigorous academic program, strong arts and music education, and diverse extracurricular opportunities, Princeton is a top choice for families seeking excellence in education.

Here’s where Bergen County enters the group chat, Ridgewood Public Schools hold the honor of #29 on the list.

The study highlights its “high student performance, strong arts programs, and supportive learning environment.”

Drumroll, please.

Our highest ranking schools were Summit Public Schools, coming in at number 16 of 250.

Summit offers a comprehensive educational program with a focus on innovative learning, community service, and a broad range of extracurricular activities.

Here’s a look at New Jersey schools that might not be as envied:

