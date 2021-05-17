This is New Jersey’s best brunch spot

Now, I’m not that big on brunch, so I am more than willing to take someone else’s recommendation and the website Open Table has compiled a list of the nation’s best brunch spots. Only one New Jersey restaurant made the cut: Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant in Long Branch. It was ranked #80 nationally. Open Table, which bills itself as the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, came up with the ratings by collecting diner reviews from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

All restaurants with a minimum rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "brunch" was selected as a special feature. Their press release says they culled the information from 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants to come up with their Top 100.

According the restaurant’s website: Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant, a unique dining experience since 1995, has a picturesque location on the famous New Jersey Shore in historical Long Branch. A huge bi-level outdoor deck brings diners even closer to the breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean. The decor is truly designed to give patrons a sense of closeness to the sea.

Some other states were represented a lot more frequently than New Jersey was, however; California is the most recognized state on the list with 17 restaurants honored, followed by Florida and Pennsylvania with eight winning restaurants. Illinois and Texas each boast seven winning restaurants and Georgia, Minnesota and Nevada claim six honorees.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

