This is a cool, lively NJ restaurant for your next celebration

If you’re ever in a party mood in New Jersey, but just don’t feel like going to New York to get the vibe, there is one place where you can have the best of both worlds.

The two P’s: Party and Proximity.

I am a strong believer that no matter how old you may be turning there is never a reason not to have a big birthday party.

Birthdays are my favorite kind of celebration and I love finding new places to party.

This past weekend I went to Gabriella’s Italian Steakhouse over in Red Bank and to say the very least I was BLOWN away.

Upon entering the restaurant there was music blasting throughout the room accompanied by waitresses carrying bottles of champagne with sparklers.

If you are a fan of bottle service, this place is definitely on top of its game. The restaurant menu itself is quite unique, filled with items ranging from seafood towers to pasta dishes, cheese boards and more.

And not to mention the food also comes out in ridiculous presentations with sparklers and other exciting details.

The drinks are also delicious and much different than any other restaurant around.

What I loved most about this place is they want to host a party just as much as they want you to have a delicious meal.

Plenty of time was spared in between courses to get up and dance and as soon as I took a bite off of each plate I found myself back up dancing again.

No matter what crowd you have here you are bound to have an incredible time.

Yes, the pastas, appetizers and mains are all amazing and everyone agreed the food is a 10, it’s the atmosphere that you go to Gabriella’s for.

It’s a night out you won’t forget and it’s always a party.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

