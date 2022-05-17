This gourmet pizza was named best dessert in New Jersey & I can see why

We in New Jersey love to (deservedly) flex about how great our pizza is, but this time it’s with a twist.

Brother Bruno’s Pizza, Deli, and Bagels in Wayne, New Jersey was recently recognized by the website Eat This, Not That as the best dessert in the Garden State.

How did they get to their conclusion?

“We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and even looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the best desserts across the U.S.”

I know what you’re thinking: what was that? Pizza? The best dessert?

Yes.

After doing some digging, I can totally see why they’d honor this restaurant. Take a look at these incredible dessert pizzas brought to us by the family behind Brother Bruno's.

This is a mixed pie made up of slices of S’Mores, Nutella birthday cake, fruity pebbles and Cookie Monster.

This looks like a Jersey kid’s fever dream. Imagine if this is what your pizza party looked like when you were younger?

Fans of the remake of The Parent Trap know there’s no other way to eat Oreos than with peanut butter. Now imagine you were enjoying that treat with Reese's pieces and Nutella drizzle.

I can see you drooling through the screen.

I, personally, am conflicted with pistachios finding their way into desserts, but I’m not going to stop you from enjoying it if that’s your thing.

This slice has candied walnut icing, pistachio spread, and even more Nutella.

*Homer Simpson voice* “Mmmmmmmmmm Nutella”

Back to the concept of pizza parties as a kid, imagine if this Birthday Cake slice was both your pizza and your cake? Talk about two birds, one stone.

Have I died and gone to heaven?

No, better. I’ve gone to Brother Bruno’s and there’s even more Nutella to be had.

For my money, there’s no better combination than Nutella, pretzels, and peanut butter. Now it’s on a pizza.

#Blessed

It’s not just dessert pizza, they do other, “regular” slices as well. Brother Bruno's pizza is so popular that they ship it nationwide.

Orders made on weekdays by 12 noon will arrive the next day! Place your order at BrotherBrunoPizza.com.

Feeling particularly festive? Check out a few of their holiday-themed pies.

I don't know about you buy I know where I'm going the next time I'm in Wayne.

Looking to expand your pizza palate? Learn from the expert.

