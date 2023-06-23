This discount retailer is not closing its NJ stores

🔺 Forman Mills had warned of bankruptcy and begun laying off NJ workers

🔺 Shoppers World has agreed to acquire Forman Mills

🔺 What happens to Forman Mills stores?

A popular discount retailer will not be closing its New Jersey Stores after all.

Forman Mills has been acquired by New York based Shoppers World.

The sale comes after Forman Mills laid off 119 employees at its corporate headquarters in Pennsauken and after CEO Mike Kvitko warned they would file for bankruptcy if a sale did not happen.

When finalized, the sale will double the number of Shoppers World locations.

In a statement, Shoppers World CEO Sam Dushey confirmed the sale. "We’re thrilled to add Forman Mills to the [Shoppers World] family of businesses, and plan to continue operating all Forman Mills locations and we look forward to seeing benefits to both companies from this new acquisition," Dushey said.

Dushey told 6ABC that all of the laid off employees are back to work and they will be paid for the two-weeks they were furloughed.

Forman Mills has eight locations in New Jersey. Shoppers World has four locations.

Lawsuit filed

It's not clear what impact the sale will have on a lawsuit filed by the workers who were laid off by Forman Mills.

In New Jersey, companies initiating mass layoffs are required to give a minimum of 60-days notice.

Federal law requires a minimum of 60-days notice.

The suit alleges that Forman Mills ignored the required notification period.

