This classic NJ food is said to be the true way to a man’s heart

I’m sure you’ve heard the old expression “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

DatingAdvice.com set out to see if there’s any truth to that. They interviewed 3,000 men across the nation to ask if certain dishes resonate with them regarding a romantic partner. But can’t this really mean despite whatever way the question was phrased that they’re just really enamored with the food, not the person who made it or is sharing it with them? Logic be damned, I’ll digress.

They did this all over the country, but they broke it down by food popular in certain states, so it was determined that of five New Jersey foods that make men ‘swoon’ there’s one that stood out most.

We’ll reveal that in a moment—first, the Top 10 foods nationally that make men melt and what DatingAdvice.com said about them.

#1 New York's Cheesecake:

This sweet dessert is one that satisfies cravings and captures hearts. Forgive my skepticism, but it sounds cheesy to me.

#2 Pennsylvania's Philly Cheesesteak:

Loaded with thinly sliced beef, melted cheese, and sautéed onions on a hoagie roll, it's the perfect hearty meal for any man who loves robust flavors. Apparently you want a ring, this they say can do it.

#3 Michigan's Detroit-Style Pizza:

Detroit-Style Pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza that wins hearts with its satisfying crunch and bold flavors. Except it’s not winning any New Jersey hearts.

#4 Illinois' Deep-Dish Pizza:

It's a filling and comforting dish that appeals to pizza lovers everywhere. Except, it’s not really pizza to us Jersey guys. Do you want to lose a Jersey guy in five seconds? Make him this crap.

#5 West Virginia's Biscuits and Gravy:

Soft, flaky biscuits smothered in rich sausage gravy is a classic comfort food that warms the soul with its homestyle simplicity. Really? This is a woman’s secret weapon?

#6 Kansas' Kansas City-Style BBQ:

Kansas City BBQ is a barbecue lover's dream, offering robust flavors and tender textures that are hard to resist. Is this how Taylor Swift got Travis Kelce? No wait, that’s Kansas City, Missouri.

#7 New York's Pastrami on Rye:

Pastrami on Rye is a flavorful and satisfying meal that captures the essence of New York's vibrant food scene. So ladies maybe you’ll win his heart with a pastrami sandwich but will you want to kiss him with that breath?

#8 Wisconsin's Fish Fry:

A beloved tradition that offers a delightful combination of textures and flavors. This leads to love? Sounds fishy to me.

#9 Nebraska's Reuben Sandwich:

A tangy and savory delight that is sure to win over any male sandwich enthusiast. But is love worth it if you have to move to Nebraska?

#10 Kentucky's Fried Chicken:

This timeless classic combines a perfectly seasoned batter with tender, flavorful chicken, making it a beloved comfort food that never goes out of style. So this may make him ask for your hand in marriage but his will be awfully greasy.

Now what do they say is the one food to win a New Jersey man’s heart?

It’s the tomato pie

They described it as a thin and crispy tomato pie, with its rich tomato sauce and minimal cheese, offering a unique and delicious take on pizza that highlights New Jersey's Italian-American heritage.

But love? Really? Win a man’s heart? Seriously? And just how are you going to do that ladies when you have to compete with DeLorenzo’s in Robbinsville? You’re going to make your own from scratch and be better than this? Fuggetaboutit.

Nonetheless, that’s what they say is the number one food to a man’s heart in New Jersey. What rounded out the Top Five?

Disco fries

Jersey-style sloppy joe

Saltwater taffy

Taylor ham/pork roll

When you see saltwater taffy on a list of food to win a man’s heart you know the entire thing is nonsense.

