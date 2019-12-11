This canine vacuum cleaner makes the perfect Christmas gift

The pros and cons of owning a dog.

Cons:

Must be walked.

Vet bills.

Chewing.

Pros:

Best friend.

Warm snuggles.

Free vacuuming.

Yes, vacuuming. My daughter Mina accidentally knocked over a box of Froot Loops cereal when this happened.

Yes, I should have pulled our dog Finn away instantly but this was too cute to not take a video. No, I didn’t let him have all of this. He was stopped as soon as the video was done (and he wasn’t pleased).

We normally never give him people food, but eh, it’s the holidays and it was an accident. So if you’re looking for a small handheld vacuum cleaner for a Christmas gift may I recommend a lovable pooch instead? There are plenty looking for a good home available at a local New Jersey dog rescue right now.

More from New Jersey 101.5