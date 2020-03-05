Bacon-themed eatery in NJ is a bacon lover’s fantasy

Long Branch has come back to life in every way.

The boardwalk is magnificent, the beaches are gorgeous, and once again Long Branch has become a true tourist destination. Another thing Long Branch does well is food.

It has an eclectic collection of every kind of amazing and unique restaurant. But if you’re a bacon aficionado, an epicurean delight that you simply have to try is Bacon Beach Grille at 49 Atlantic Avenue. It’s a true celebration of bacon. How would you like to try bacon wrapped hot dogs or hot and spicy shrimp and grits with bacon? Or how about bacon-wrapped cheese-stuffed pepper poppers? Is your mouth watering yet?

A specialty at Bacon Beach is the slow cooked pork belly. But they’ve thought of everything bacon, with diners also savoring their special artisanal bacon slices like pecan praline bacon and duck bacon. Of course, no bacon-lovers paradise would be complete without chocolate covered bacon. Even though it’s a BYOB, even the drinks they serve feature a touch of bacon. How ‘bout a bacon garnished virgin Bloody Mary or a or a maple bacon milkshake? At Bacon Beach Grille, Bacon freaks will be in hog heaven (yup. I went there)

