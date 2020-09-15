They thought it was a UFO: Videos of object in North Jersey sky
What was floating in the skies over North Jersey on Monday evening that made people stop, look and record?
Video from drivers who stopped along Route 21 showed a cylindrical object with blimking light moving slowly in the sky.
"Look, the whole f***ing street is stopped. There's a f***ing flying spaceship," a man's voice says in a YouTube video.
Another video posted to Twitter called it "New Jersey UFO sighting." Another tweet claimed a body came out of the craft.
But comments to a Reddit post from people with a different view of the sky seemingly solved the mystery: it was a Goodyear blimp hovering in the area of MetLife Stadium for the Giants season opener.
Route 21 is about 5 miles west of the stadium.
Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ