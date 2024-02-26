These were the priciest celebrity property transactions in NJ

Most of us like glimpses into how the 1% lives, and their real estate transactions feature prices I can barely fathom.

The Rob Dekanski team compiled a list of some of the biggest celebrity real estate deals in New Jersey in 2023.

Right now, fashion designer Marc Ecko has his Bernardsville mansion on the market for $13.75 million (above). He had originally put it on the market for $18 million in 2014.

Built in 1886, the 20,000-square-foot castle was originally a private girls' school for 55 years before Ecko purchased the land in 2005 and spent seven years restoring it. The property comes with a gymnasium, seven fireplaces, and over 32 acres of land.

Former New Jersey Devil Ilya Kovalchuk’s mansion is also reduced. it has a sale pending for $10.9 million after being originally for $18 million.

The 22,000 square-foot mansion boasts a theatre, a plunge pool and banquet-sized receptions.

Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ quarterback, bought a Montclair home for $9.5 million in June. This sale marked the most expensive home sold in Essex County in 2023. With 10,000 square feet of living space, the eight-bedroom home has a wine cellar, a media room and panoramic views of New York City.

In South Jersey, Bobby Chez listed his Moorestown home for $4.38 million (above). The celebrity chef designed his dream home in 2005, spreading across 9,178 square feet and four acres.

The property is designed to optimize natural light and embodies luxurious living through its Ralph Lauren dining room, his and her closets, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Fox News television host Jesse Watters purchased a five-bedroom mansion in Bernardsville in February last year. Bought for $2.76 million, the 10,296 square-foot residence sits on 5.6 private acres on Bernardsville Mountain.

Speaking on the result’s findings, a spokesperson for The Robert Dekanski Team commented, "New Jersey shines as a hidden gem, offering a sophisticated lifestyle without the sky-high price tags of California and New York. With an average celebrity property cost of $4,793,300, this is already almost 70% cheaper than the Golden State.

