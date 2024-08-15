These NJ pizzerias just got high ratings from Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
‘El Presidente’ has been making his way through the Garden State to give his “one bite reviews” on various pizza joints.
Last week he visited three New Jersey pizzerias, which you can read about here. Now he’s continuing his Jersey pizza tour with the following spots, with one getting an impressive score.
Panko Pizza
Middletown, NJ
Before even getting to a bite of the pizza, Portnoy compliments the pizzeria’s old school board with block lettering.
Next he acknowledges the incredibly convenient price of the pie.
10 bucks? This is the America I know!
Finally he get’s to the bite of pizza:
Thats an interesting undercarriage
If you’ve never seen one of Portnoy’s reviews, the “undercarriage” or “flop” of the slice will make or break the review.
For ten bucks… how can you criticize this? Value pizza of the year.
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza review for Panko Pizza: 7.4
Gigi’s Pizza
Sea Bright, NJ
Gigi’s is known for its New York style pizza.
Portnoy excitedly points out that it’s “basic football pizza,” but not beach pizza. Though he admits it’s better than he thought it’d be.
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza review for Gigi’s Pizza: 7.4
The Sauce Pizzeria
Oceanport, NJ
Having watched many of Portnoy’s reviews, this is one of the most excited I’ve seen him sampling a slice.
It was “right up my alley” Portnoy says right upon looking at the pie.
Though “everyone knows the rules” that he only takes one bite, he takes at least fours bites before landing on his score.
Sorry to the previous two pizzerias, but this score blew them away…
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza review for The Sauce: 8.1
Good stuff.
