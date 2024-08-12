Dave Portnoy ‘One Bite’ reviews 3 more New Jersey pizzerias
It's a big day for a pizza joint when Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy stops by to record a video for his "One Bite Pizza Reviews."
Via Sposito
Old Bridge, NJ
There are three Via Sposito locations in the Garden State, Colts Neck, Red Bank, and Old Bridge, which is the one Portnoy reviewed.
“Thin, looks good, a little flops,” he starts.
After burning the top of his mouth and encountering a spotted lantern fly (a true Jersey experience), he decided the pizza was good quality.
One bite pizza review for Via Sposito: 7.4
The Old Bridge pizzeria is located at 3857 County Rd.
Alternate Ending Beer Co.
Aberdeen, NJ
The kitchen at Alternate Ending Beer Co. is run by Talula’s Pizza, known for their sourdough pizza.
Portnoy tried their Detroit-style pizza, he described the slice as “really good” despite the heaviness of the pie.
He describes his preferred Detroit-style pie to be like an offensive lineman: it should “look heavy but be light light on your feet.”
One bite pizza review for Alternate Ending Beer Co.: 7.2
“Really good, just heavy,” Portnoy said. The brewery is located at 1057 NJ-34 in Aberdeen Township.
Salerno’s Pizzeria
Hazlet, NJ
Salerno’s Pizzeria claims to be the best pizza you can find in Hazlet, but what did El Presidente think?
He was initially thrown off that they threw in one of their fancy slices in addition to the plain pie.
Portnoy ended up giving the buffalo chicken slice to a bystander after expressing that “it’s not my vibe.”
As for his bite of the plain slice? He admits he may have had it a bit too soon before it could cool off, because he described it as a little too floppy.
It didn’t stop him from enjoying it though, “great taste… quite a bit of flop.”
One bite pizza review for Salerno’s Pizzeria: 7.3
You can find Salerno’s at 80-C Bethany Road in Hazlet.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
