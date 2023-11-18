These NJ highways are some of the most loathed in America

There are many reasons for New Jerseyans to hate commuting on our roads:

The fearless NJ drivers doing the Jersey slide, out-of-state drivers going 5 miles under the speed limit in the left lane, and of course, the countless potholes that threaten our cars.

But did you know that three of our highways are so disliked that they rank among the most hated in the United States?

A study was recently performed by Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach that surveyed 3,000 drivers to determine the most despised roads in America. Of the 100 most hated roads, three in New Jersey made the list.

Number 43 in the rankings was I-95 (NJ Turnpike), specifically around the northern sections. The Turnpike is known for its heavy traffic, says Gunther:

Incidents such as accidents, construction zones, or adverse weather conditions can swiftly worsen traffic conditions, causing extended travel times for motorists.

Further up the list was I-80 at number 25 of the list.

The substantial volume of vehicles, including daily commuters and commercial traffic, contributes to consistent congestion, especially during rush hours and peak travel times. The highway's intersections with other key routes and complex interchanges often create bottlenecks, leading to slowdowns and occasional delays.

As for the most hated New Jersey road?

The good ol’ Garden State Parkway. Anyone who has had to travel on it on holiday or summer weekends would know exactly why.

This prominent highway serves as a primary route for local commuters and a popular choice for tourists heading to the renowned Jersey Shore. The surge in travelers during the summer season, notably on weekends and holidays, contributes to slower travel times, congestion, and occasional gridlock.

Additionally, routine road maintenance and infrastructure improvements, necessary for safety and functionality, can result in lane closures or detours, adding to travel complexities.

So you're not the only one frustrated on New Jersey roads, this study agrees with you. But do we have the most dangerous roads? Keep reading to find out.

