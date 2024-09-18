These NJ hidden gems are perfect for fall ‘leaf peeping’

We’re quickly approaching autumn here in New Jersey. The air is getting cooler, there are much fewer people swarming our beaches, and the leaves are starting to turn.

Did you know that you don’t have to wait until we’re deep into October to start checking out our beautiful fall foliage?

There are some gorgeous places throughout the Garden State whose leaves start to turn a bit early, so you can start checking them out in mid-September.

A study was conducted by Gunther VW Coconut Creek to find the best hidden gem ‘leaf peeping’ destinations.

This was determined by 3,000 respondents who had recommendations based on their personal experiences seeking out early fall foliage.

Of the top 100 places throughout the U.S., two New Jersey locations made the list of great foliage spots.

Where can you see great fall foliage in New Jersey?

These are the recommendations from the respondents of the survey:

2️⃣0️⃣ High Point State Park

Situated at the highest elevation in New Jersey, this park begins to show early fall colors by mid-September, with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

8️⃣1️⃣ Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

This area along the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border starts to see fall colors in mid-September, with scenic drives and hiking trails offering great views.

Experiencing the magic of fall foliage is a tradition that many cherish, and these early fall foliage spots offer the perfect opportunity to hit the road and immerse yourself in nature’s seasonal spectacle." said Joseph Gunther IV of Gunther VW Coconut Creek.

If you’re anything like me, you like to commit to fall, AKA “spooky season,” by watching various scary movies through the months of September and October, how many of these horror films have you seen?

