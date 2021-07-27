These New Jersey cities are the safest

Everybody wants to live in a safe area, right? The problem is finding out where those cities are. Well, now there’s a survey out that ranks American cities on their safety, and New Jersey is well represented.

The rankings were compiled by AdvisorSmith, a business insurance website, using data from the FBI for calendar year 2019, the most recent stats available. Crimes considered in this report include violent crimes such as robbery, assault, rape, and murder, as well as property crimes including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

They then created a proprietary formula by assigning values to the various crimes, with violent crimes being weighted more heavily.

The cities were divided into three categories: Small (10k to 100k population), Midsize (100k to 300k) and large (over 300k).

The Garden State was particularly well represented in the smallest category: Warren Township was 3rd, River Vale was 4th, Chatham Township was 6th, and New Providence ranked 9th. Also in the top 25 are Bernards Township at 21, Sparta at 24, and Verona at 25. Sleepy Hollow Village, New York, was deemed to be the safest small city in the US.

In the midsize category, New Jersey placed two cities in the top ten: Lakewood at 9th and Edison at 10th. Woodbridge came in 14th, the only other New Jersey city in the top 50. Cary, NC was the safest midsize city nationally.

In the large city designation, New Jersey didn’t put a single town in the top 50. Virginia Beach, VA was the safest large city.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

