These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ

Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st.

New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread Central the "unsung horror movie capital of the United States," and with real-life events like Jersey Shore shark attacks long said to have inspired a franchise as iconic as "Jaws" (hat tip to our old friend Double Down on that one), the point is hard to argue.

Add to that the number of classic slasher or suspense films that have shot on location somewhere in the Garden State, and New Jersey fully earns its reputation.

The tradition has continued as recently as this past summer, with the Amazon Prime release "Goodnight Mommy," starring Naomi Watts, filmed entirely in Bedminster according to New Jersey Stage, and "Insidious 5" using Drew University and other Morris County locations for its setting, as the Madison Eagle reported.

There's also, as we reported last month, an upcoming movie based on the Spirit Halloween chain, which has its flagship store in Egg Harbor Township.

Even the decidedly not-scary '90s TV series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," starring Melissa Joan Hart, had New Jersey ties: Exterior shots of the Spellman house were actually a home in Freehold.

Here are nine spooky films that, according to various sources (which include our sister station WPST and another old friend, Diana Tyler at WOBM), had their cameras rolling at least part of the time within our borders.

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Although Toms River is the most widely known filming location for this classic, Patch and New Jersey Digest identify Point Pleasant, Scotch Plains, and Georgian Court University in Lakewood as other locales.

Don't Go in the House (1979)

Sometimes mistitled "Don't Go Into the House," this movie counts Atlantic Highlands, Port Monmouth, and Jersey City among its filming destinations.

Friday the 13th (1980)

The original that spawned a phenomenon was not only set in New Jersey, but filmed all over the state — in Blairstown, Freehold, Hardwick, and Hope.

The Prowler (1981)

"The Prowler" uses the quaint, sleepy bed-and-breakfast community of Cape May as its fictional backdrop.

The Toxic Avenger (1984)

Boonton, Harrison, Jersey City, Paramus, and Rutherford were the New Jersey cities and towns where this cult favorite, which launched a franchise that includes a stage musical adaptation, was shot.

13th Child (2002)

Coming nearly two decades after the binge of early-'80s horror hallmarks, "13th Child" makes rare use of the legend of the Jersey Devil as a movie topic, and accordingly was filmed throughout Wharton State Forest, Batsto Village, and Hammonton.

The Village (2004)

According to IMDb, this M. Night Shyamalan entry (set and primarily shot in neighboring Pennsylvania) was at least partially filmed in Pedrickton, Salem County.

War of the Worlds (2005)

The Steven Spielberg-Tom Cruise big-budget version of this beloved story not only takes place in New Jersey, but was filmed throughout Bayonne, Howell, and Newark. To add to the local flavor, longtime NYC news anchor Roz Abrams played herself in a cameo role.

Satan's Playground (2006)

Like "13th Child," "Satan's Playground" features the Jersey Devil at the center of its plot and was also shot in the Pine Barrens.

