Monster Mania-Con returns to NJ

Horror film fans from around the area will be flocking to New Jersey soon; after COVID forced cancellation last year, the 46th Monster Mania Convention returns to Cherry Hill this weekend. The show was scheduled and called off twice last year, both in March and June.

The convention, which bills itself as “three days of sheer terror”, brings together horror movie stars and their fans Aug. 13-15 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Some of the horror stars who are scheduled to appear (and have autograph sessions) include:

- Danny Trejo (Machete)

- Brad Dourif (voice of “Chucky”)

- Martin Kove (Kobra Kai)

- William Zabka (Kobra Kai)

- Matthew Lillard (Scream)

- Skeet Ulrich (Scream)

- David Naughton (An American Werewolf in London)

- Chris Sarandon (Child’s Play)

- P.J. Soles (Carrie)

There will also be a “Child’s Play” reunion, and a celebrity dessert party for VIP ticket holders. For a complete list of stars and events, go here.

Separate tickets are required for the photo ops.

According to the website ticketholders for last year’s canceled show who transferred their tickets to this year are good for admission, but anyone who got a refund has to buy new tickets. Also, masks aren’t required but are being strongly recommended, saying "we will follow the requirements and best practices of the CDC, the state and local authorities, and the venue."

Apparently there was quite a bit of pent-up demand, as both Saturday and Sunday have sold out with some tickets available for Friday’s events.

