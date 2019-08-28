Atlantic City is preparing for shoot of new zombie movie

We told you in July about the zombie movie that was going to be shot in Atlantic City. If you recall, there was a casting call for zombies and male exotic dancers. Well now, preparations are being made at a casino in AC. The film, which is going to be directed by Zack Snyder (of Dawn of the Dead and 300 fame), is called Army of the Dead and will premiere on Netflix.

According to an article in the Press of Atlantic City, crews have been preparing the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel for filming to begin in September. The casino shut down in 2014.

The synopsis on IMDB says the film centers around a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas (no mention of AC) where “a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” The Hollywood Reporter says that filming is also taking place in New Mexico.

The star of the movie is Dave Bautista, the former professional wrestler and MMA fighter who played Drax in The Guardians of the Galaxy. The film is scheduled to be released in 2020.

