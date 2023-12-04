Spadea film company dives into horror — and wins Best Picture!

In the case of any industry, bring in the right people and you'll get the right result.

My friend Jay Black and I launched a film company in 2020 to produce thriller films for television. Over the past three years, we've successfully produced and sold several great films including "Psycho Storm Chaser" and "Falling for a Killer."

Our latest film, "Handyman from Hell," just premiered on Lifetime Movie Network. We decided to branch out from the Thriller genre and explore the Horror space. So far, so good.

We brought in horror filmmaker Buz Wallick, who produced "Psycho Strom Chaser" for us in 2021, to work his magic.

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Buz Wallick and Mary O'Neil (Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva) loading...

Buz and his wife, actress Mary O'Neil, did not disappoint. In the first weekend of entering film festivals, the new film "Tenants" won several awards, including "Best Actor" to Myles Cranford and "Best Picture" and "Best Horror Anthology."

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Best Actor award from the LA Crime & Horror film festival (Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva) loading...

It's a good one, so stay tuned for the official release date!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

