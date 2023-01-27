These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey

The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19.

More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in the spring.

With that said, bourbon distributors here in New Jersey have upped the availability of local, regional and high-end bourbons to fill the need of new and returning bourbon customers.

There are quite a few great bourbons now available throughout the Garden State. Here are some and base prices that I have found.

On the high price side but enjoyable, these bourbons reviewed and industry rank pretty high for quality and taste. I think these are worth the price:

Decadence Small Batch Bourbon by Widow Jane $90

Barrel Cask Barrel Strength Bourbon $75

Elijah Craig Small Batch Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon $69

Doc Swinson’s Blenders Cut Straight Bourbon Whiskey $48

Here are the highest-priced bourbon selections available that are ranked highest by critics and industry experts.

Elijah Craig 18-year Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey $300

Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue 16 Yr Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey $180

Kentucky Old Batch 9 Straight Bourbon Whiskey $500

Very high-end and expensive one-of-a-kind bourbons that you need a new mortgage to purchase, while all are ranked high some rank below those bourbons that are 1/10th the price.

Old Rip Van Winkle “Pappy” Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 20-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey $4,500

(Note) the story behind this bourbon is one of original inflated availability and folklore of preparation and taste. In my humble opinion, this bourbon is nowhere near worth the cost.

Old Rip Van Winkle “Pappy” Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey $1,800

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Whiskey $1879

The above are all top-rated bourbons and are available at certain retailers throughout New Jersey. Of course, if you are an everyday bourbon drinker there are many choices available to please your palette. Enjoy and Cheers!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

