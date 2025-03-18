These hidden gem hotels now rated the best in New Jersey

It always feels a little fun and adventurous staying in a hotel.

You’re in a new place, you have the comfort of not cleaning up, and there’s a very good chance that there’s going to be some channel on the TV playing a rerun of The Office.

The height of luxury.

There’s an added spice when it’s a mom-and-pop hotel. It feels more off the beaten path, plus there’s more personality and an undeniable warmth.

A recent study was done by Gunther Volkswagen Fort Lauderdale to determine the best mom-and-pop hotels in each state by surveying thousands of travelers.

Think you’ve been to the favorites in the Garden State? Let’s find out!

The best mom-and-pop hotels in New Jersey

Tower Cottage in Point Pleasant Beach. (Google Maps) Tower Cottage in Point Pleasant Beach. (Google Maps) loading...

The Tower Cottage Inn, Point Pleasant Beach

The Tower Cottage Inn in Point Pleasant Beach is a luxury bed and breakfast that’s got elegance in spades. The rooms are beautifully appointed - think plush comfort and careful details - and the gourmet breakfasts are a treat that make mornings special.

Just a short walk to the beach, it’s got that perfect coastal charm, and the folks who run it keep it personal and polished. This is a spot where you can feel pampered and still hear the waves calling.

The Mason Cottage, Cape May

In Cape May, The Mason Cottage is a charming Victorian inn that’s all about personalized service and seaside coziness.

The rooms are snug and inviting - full of that old-world flair - and the delicious breakfast is a morning highlight that sets the tone.

The folks running it keep it warm and thoughtful, making sure you feel right at home in this beachy setting. This is a stay that’s got history, heart, and the sound of the ocean just outside.

The Ampersand Inn (Formerly The Wooden Duck Bed & Breakfast), Newton

The absolute favorite quaint hotel in NJ can be found in Newton.

In Newton, The Wooden Duck Bed & Breakfast (now known as The Ampersand Inn) is a family-owned retreat that’s all about peace and comfort. The rooms are cozy - simple but warm - and the hearty breakfast gets your day off to a solid start, served with a smile.

The setting’s quiet, with a calm that sinks right in, and the folks who run it keep it personal and welcoming. This is a stay where you can kick back, enjoy the little things, and feel like you’ve found a hidden gem.

Next time you have to book a stay in any of these towns, consider looking at a more unique spot instead of going for a mainstream hotel chain. You never know what kind of charm you’ll find!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

