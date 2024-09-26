PLAINFIELD — FedEx, Kean University, and Valley Bank have positions to fill.

They're among a number of employers participating in a Union County job fair.

The three-hour event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center.

The free event is open to all Union County residents, according to county commissioners.

Attendees will also be able to access resources such as resume reviews, officials said.

Union County Board of County Commissioners Union County Board of County Commissioners loading...

Employers on hand have full-time, part-time, and entry-level positions available. The list of participating employers also includes Union County Savings Bank, Gracious Home Care, and the U.S. Marshals.

"Our goal is to provide every resident with the resources they need to succeed in today's job market," said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados.

Registration is not required, but you can help give the county a head count by registering at this site.

If you plan to attend, you're being encouraged to bring multiple copies of your resume and dress professionally.

Job fair details

⚫ Saturday, Sept. 28

⚫ 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

⚫ Plainfield Performing Arts Center (724 Park Avenue, Plainfield)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator