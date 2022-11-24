These Are The New Jersey Pizza Shops You Must-Try in 2023

I love talking about pizza. It's one of my favorite foods. Best of New Jersey just put together a list of the pizza places throughout the Garden State that you must try in 2023.

Here are just a few that made the list:

*DeLorenzo's Pizza in Robbinsville. Great choice. I love the thin and crispy crust, a little well done. Yum. You know DeLo's is home to the original Trenton Tomato Pie, right?

*It's Nutts in Titusville. I've only been there once but loved the pizza. It's also thin and crispy and the sauce was so tasty.

*Palermo's in Bordentown. Doesn't this look amazing? Make sure to try their specialty pie too, the Italian Hot Dog Pizza. Wow.

*Kate & Al's Pizza in Columbus. This is somewhere I've also wanted to try and I just haven't made it there yet. I guess 2023 is going to be my year.

*Federici's Italian Restaurant in Freehold. I was hoping this wasn't going to be on the list because it's one of my favorite places and now it's going to be even more crowded. LOL! This pizza is amazing. Just like the article says, it's the plain cheese pizza that is the best. It's also think crust...my favorite. I could eat almost an entire pizza, that's how good it is.

*Maruca's Tomato Pies is a Jersey Shore staple. It's in Seaside Heights and everyone loves it.

*Pete and Elda's Bar in Neptune City. One of my friends brought me here last summer because she knew I love thin crust pizza and it didn't disappoint. My goal is to one day take the Whole Pie Challenge. Lol.

*Now I'm hungry. Lol.

There are many more that made the cut. Check out the complete list HERE.

