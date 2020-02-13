Looking for something to do with your Valentine this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Ramsey Theatre Live Stand-up Comedy Show

The next Ramsey Movie Theatre Live Stand-up Comedy Show is Saturday, February 15th! Joe Larson will be headlining. He has appeared on The Tonight’s Show Laugh Squad, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Gotham Comedy Live, Laughs television show and the film “Stand Up 360”. He was nominated “Best Up-And-Coming Comedian” at the NYC MAC Awards and was a finalist in both the prestigious Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival and Boston Comedy Festival. He has worked with Caroline Rhea and Vanessa Hollingshead. Go to ramseytheatre.com and click on the comedy flyer to purchase tickets and click on “View Trailer” to see Joe Larson performing stand-up comedy. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased at the box office or online. Featuring: Linette Palladino, Eric Pfohl, and Dan DiMarino.

Feb 15, 2020

125 E. Main Street, Ramsey, New Jersey 07446

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate - Wine Trail Weekend

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your special someone. Enjoy wine tasting along with complimentary artisan chocolates by the Farmer's Daughter to pair along with your wine and music. Visit the website for more information.

Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Iron Plow Vineyards

26750 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Columbus, NJ 08022

CAMDEN COUNTY

Oney Judge

Oney Judge, a slave of President and Lady Washington, fled her bondage when she learned that Mrs. Washington planned to give her as a wedding gift to Martha Washington’s granddaughter. At that time, Pennsylvania law, then serving as the nation’s capital, gave slaves the legal power to free themselves if they were in the state longer than six months. The Washington’s did not believe this law applied to them. In 1796, Oney fled from Philadelphia to New Hampshire remaining a fugitive slave for 52 years. Come and learn about Oney’s journey to freedom.

Feb 15, 2020

Indian King Tavern Museum

233 Kings Highway E., Haddonfield, NJ 08016

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Fire Pit Friday V-Day Singles Edition

Romance is always in the air at Willow Creek, so for our Valentine's Day Fire Pit Friday, we've got a special singles edition. If you don't have a date, you're invited to come hang with friends and other singles, gather fireside in the Tasting Room and listen to some live music from Inuenduo, drink wine, fill your growler and nibble on some farm-fresh food from our new grill menu. We'll still have our fire pits lit outside and our Vineyard Bar will be open for business. There's nothing better than a roaring fire to spark conversation and romance!

Feb 14, 2020

Willow Creek Winery

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

Vince Valentine's Stand-Up

Come join us for the outstanding stand-up comedy from one of the Tri-State area's most outrageous comedy group: Vince Valentine's Comedy Collective. Come early and come hungry. Elaine's restaurant and pub will open at 5pm. Enjoy a full menu of American fare dinner, dessert and appetizer options that will please any appetite. Cappuccinos, Cocktails, Desserts and numerous Beers on tap will quench any thirst. Dinner Show seating begins at 6:30 pm. Dinner is not included in the ticket price.

Feb 14, 2020

Elaine's Dinner Theater

513 Lafayette, Cape May, NJ 08204

NJ Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend

Come explore New Jersey Wine Country as Willow Creek Winery joins other wineries across the State for a weekend of wine and chocolate. Chill to live music by Inuenduo (2/8) & Wesley Ochs (2/15) from 1-4. The Candy Lady will be selling her amazing sweet treats all weekend long. And whether you pair them with our delicious Blackberry Merlot or go for something bolder like our Estate-grown Cabernet Sauvignon, our wine educators will be at the ready to dish out winning wine pairing advice for all palates! We'll also be serving delicious red-wine- spiked hot chocolate to keep the winter chill away!

Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Willow Creek Winery

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine’s? Stop by Hawk Haven’s Tasting Room to kick off the annual Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend! Surprise your special someone this Valentine’s Day weekend with a romantic trip through the Cape May Wine Trail. Support local wine growers and enjoy wine & chocolate pairing along the way! Sponsored by the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Rowan Jazz Festival 50th Anniversary Concert

The 50th Annual Rowan Jazz Festival's closing night concert celebrates the Samba and features guest artist & renowned percussionist Fabio De Oliveira.

Feb 14, 2020

Pfleeger Concert Hall

201 Mullica Hill Rd., Glassboro, NJ 08028

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend

Make Unionville a stop on your trip along the wine trail as Café du Pain Bakery visits with delicious treats to augment your wine tasting! The bakery will sell a truffle flight to pair with our dessert wines, and offer both sweet and savory baked treats to enjoy here or take home. The bakery will also be selling in the tasting room. For more sweet details and pricing visit our website.

Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Visit us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery tasting room as we join other wineries across the State for a weekend of wine and chocolate. Enjoy chocolate baked goods homemade from Terhune's own bakery paired with our award-winning wines. Bring your loved one, friends and family to enjoy sweet treats on this festive Wine Trail Weekend. For this weekend, we are offering a special wine and chocolate pairing of locally made chocolates and Terhune wines. Chocolate pairing includes wine flight, chocolates and a souvenir glass. We have partnered with Pierre's Chocolates of New Hope, PA known for their old world recipes and single origin artisan chocolates. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Have fun with s'more kits. Families welcome. Inside the cozy wine barn, enjoy our 16 wine varieties. Light fare, cheese plates, homemade salsas baskets available. On Sunday from 1pm-4pm, enjoy live music of Brooke Dicaro (2/16).

Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo

The New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo has something for every age and interest with hundreds of new boats on sale from the top dealers in the state representing boating's most popular brands. Attendees will be able to board and shop over 70 different boat brands and models of all sizes. The show also has a Boater's Marketplace, FREE Seminars & Boating Safety Classes and the Kids Cove for the little boaters.

Feb 13, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

New Jersey Convention & Expo Center at Raritan Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

A Valentine's Day Dinner Show by The Jersey Four

A Valentine's Day Dinner Show by The Jersey Four. Buffet: 6 pm. Event begins 7 pm. The cast of The Jersey Four will take you on a journey from the very beginning of The Four Season's Number #1 Hit's – Frankie Valli's solo career – to present day Four Seasons shows. Tickets: Exclusive Skydeck Seating - $70 per seat - elevated Skydeck section that features an unobstructed center-stage view of the stage with cocktail service available. Preferred Seating – Private tables for 2, 4 or 6 - $65 per seat (reserved tables) - access to the full buffet, and cocktail service. Purchaser must purchase entire table for this package. Reserved Seating - $50 per seat - reserved admission to the show and the buffet. *PLEASE NOTE: Tickets are per person. Beverages will be available for purchase at Event Center Bar. There is a two (2) drink minimum for show (includes soft drinks). Once tickets are purchased, seats cannot be changed.

Feb 14, 2020

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Wine and Chocolate Lovers’ Extravaganza at 4JGs Winery

It's Wine and Chocolate Lover's Weekend here at 4JGs. We will be open for Valentine's Day. Wine and chocolate have a lot of similarities to each other. For one, they're both considered aphrodisiacs and they both contain antioxidants. Sample our award winning wines with all things chocolate! Join us for this fun and healthy weekend with your loved one!

Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 15, 2020

4JGs Orchards & Vineyards

127 Hillsdale Rd., Colts Neck, NJ 07722

Sugar Shack Tour, Tasting & Tractor Ride

Freezing nights and thawing days mark the beginning of maple sugaring season, and at Happy Day Farm the work of tapping trees and boiling sap is underway. ​ Our next Sugar Shack demonstration will take place in February 2020. This is a great outdoor winter experience where attendees will take a tractor ride of our 130-acre farm. Pancakes and maple syrup will be available to purchase. Visitors will then see our ‘sugar bush’, find out what equipment is needed to collect sap, learn first hand how to identify maple trees, and lend Farmer Tim a hand in the tapping process. ​ In Olivia’s Sugar Shack, visitors can see how sap is finally produced into our delicious maple syrup. The sap is boiled and evaporated in our wood-fired evaporator. We have over 600 maple trees and it takes about 80 gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup. ​

Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Happy Day Farm

106 Iron Ore Rd., Manalapan, NJ 07726

Valentine Improv Comedy Show

ComedySportz Jersey Shore presents an evening of love-themed improv comedy! Two teams battle it out for points and laughs while a ref calls fouls and keeps the action lively. All comedy is made up on the spot, so it's new every week! ComedySportz is for everyone, so bring your friends, bring your family, bring a date, bring yourself... just be ready to laugh until your sides hurt!

Feb 15, 2020

66 South Main Street

Ocean Grove, New Jersey 07756

NJ VegFest Asbury Park Vegan Pop-Up Shop

The New Jersey VegFest Asbury Park Vegan Pop-up Shop returns to Convention Hall in Asbury Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, to kick off its 2020 calendar of plant-based food festivals. The Asbury Park Vegan Pop-up Shop features 65 vendors – our largest event ever in Asbury Park – presenting vegan food and plant-based clothing, products and more from chefs and local businesses throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and beyond. The Asbury Park Vegan Pop-Up Shop takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside Convention Hall, 1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, N.J. All New Jersey VegFest events welcome vegan, vegan-friendly and veg-curious guests, including friends, families and children. The Asbury Park Vegan Pop-up Shop is perfectly timed for Veganuary participants who want to continue to explore a plant-based diet.

Feb 16, 2020

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

GIVE LOVE: A Benefit Show for Australia

We're horrified by the Australian wildfires and want to help. Over 1 billion animals have been affected in Australia since September. Join us Valentine's Weekend, Sunday, Feb 16th for GIVE LOVE: A Benefit Show for Australia. Featuring live music, DJs, Australian drink specials, and more! 100% of proceeds will benefit WIRES Wildlife Rescue emergency fund to assist groups working with wildlife affected by these emergency events. WIRES has been rescuing and caring for wildlife for over 30 years and is the largest wildlife rescue organization in Australia. Give generously, become a sponsor, and donate what you can!

Feb 16, 2020

Wonder Bar

1213 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

MORRIS COUNTY

Valentine Boutique Style Tasting Event

Our culinary and education specialist, Jenn, has been inspired to create this entertaining and delicious 4 course event including fondue appetizer, salad demonstration, main course and a dessert. Guests can also add a wine tasting purchase to their evening courtesy of Tomasello Winery. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased on our website.

Feb 14, 2020

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Long Beach Island Region Chocolate Week

Looking for a sweet break to the routine? Join the local businesses of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce for Chocolate Week 2020! Chocolate Week is a regional tradition featuring a series of offers, activities and events that include Valentine’s Day and President’s Day Weekend. This popular event was created over a decade ago to encourage out of area visitors as well as serving local residents. Keeping the focus on simple pleasures that tie in with cozy mid winter escapes, the Southern Ocean County Chamber coordinates local businesses and organizations to extend special promotions, offers and classes that are being to create a sweet vibe throughout the Long Beach Island Region of the Jersey Shore from Barnegat, Long Beach Island, Stafford and Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor from February 8-16. With offerings that warm up winter, Chocolate Week events will help build an itinerary for visiting friends and family as well as vacationers.

Feb 8, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Various Locations

LBI Region, Beach Haven, NJ 08008

PASSAIC COUNTY

Family Winter Woodland Hike

Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the garden's woodlands. Learn about the plants, animals and geology around you on a hike designed to fit the group. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain cancels. Free.

Feb 16, 2020

New Jersey Botanical Garden

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

WARREN COUNTY

Valentine's Day Dinner

Come spend Valentine’s Day with your loved one at Ironbound Farm, where we will be serving a special four-course dinner, paired with our delicious ciders. Grab a friend, a date, or a family member, and spend the year’s most romantic day with a night of rich, farm grown food and live music. Limited seats, reservations available online.

Feb 14, 2020

The Tasting Room at Ironbound Farm

360 County Road 579, Asbury, NJ 08802