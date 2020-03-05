12 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 6-8

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade with Big Joe Henry

Join Big Joe Henry and the Jersey Prize Team for the wearing of the green at the 7th Annual Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, March 8. The parade steps off at 1:00 PM at 5th Avenue & Ocean Avenue. Then back to the Wonder Bar for a special after party with Bobby Bandiera and friends!

Mar 8, 2020

Asbury Park and Wonder Bar

1213 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Cardinal Supper Club!

The Noyes Arts Garage is incredibly happy to welcome back Chef Michael Brennan for his second annual Cardinal Supper Club dinner. Chef Brennan, alongside fellow Chefs Pam Green and William Meyers, prepare a world class gastronomic experience to celebrate modern cuisine and local ingredients in a way never before seen. Featured on the Food Network, Chef Michael focuses on quality ingredients and visually stunning works of art on the plate. The menu is inspired by some of the best restaurants in the world with the fusion of local ingredients. Have the opportunity to travel from Eleven Madison Park in New York City to the beautiful Landscapes of the French Laundry in California, all in one night. Come hungry, leave in awe.

Mar 6, 2020

Noyes Arts Garage

2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

The Irish Comedy Tour

The Irish Comedy Tour takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. The clover, make that clever, comedians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Boston-born Mike McCarthy; Nova Scotia's Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland Derrick Keane. Don't miss these hilarious Irish American comedians as they tear apart as well as validate all of the Irish myths and stereotypes.

Mar 7, 2020

The Levoy Theatre

126 - 130 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

MERCER COUNTY

Wine Release Weekend

Uncork our two newest wines - Rosé and Cranberry. Free samples of our newly released wines this weekend. Get to know our new arrivals in the tasting room during this special meet-and-taste weekend. Our semi-dry Rosé is bright and crisp with berry notes, not too sweet and even a bit spicy. Our Cranberry will greet you with a vibrant aroma. Pick out a few nibbles from our light fare to enhance your tasting experience. Enjoy a free sample of both Rosé and Cranberry during our official wine launch weekend while listening to the sounds of live music from 1pm-4pm each day. March 7, Lindsay Ketofsky will perform and Jerry Monk on March 8. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Have fun with s’more kits. Families welcome. Enjoy wine, food and friends and learn about our newest wines.

Mar 7, 2020 - Mar 8, 2020

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Spring Sugarloaf Crafts Festival in Edison

Celebrate all that is handcrafted & see what's NEW at Sugarloaf Crafts Festival! Join 250+ local & national artists and find special things never available online! Start your spring spruce up. Shop the latest in fashion, jewelry, art, accessories, furniture, decor, special foods and much more! Discover unique & memorable gifts you can't find anywhere else to make your spring gift giving celebrations extra-special. Mother's Day, Father's Day, birthdays, graduations, weddings and more - you'll find perfectly handcrafted joy at Sugarloaf! Plus, watch live art demos, sample specialty foods & bring the kids for family friendly theater. There's fun for everyone at Sugarloaf Crafts!

Mar 6, 2020 - Mar 8, 2020

NJ Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

7th Annual Guinness Run

Event is at 2 pm. Registration of $30, includes a commemorative t-shirt, a Guinness Pint Glass and access to the Post-Race Party at Off The Hook, 1 Navesink Ave. Highlands, NJ, with complimentary appetizers and Guinness Beer. There will be a Post-Run St. Pat's Pub Crawl from 3 - 5 pm, registration is $10 and includes $3 Imported Beer specials at participating restaurants. You do not have to run to participate in the Pub Crawl. Click for easy online registration for both the Guinness Run and the Pub Crawl. Additional information available online by calling or by email. Proceeds benefit the Highlands 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Mar 7, 2020

Off The Hook

1 Navesink Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Rumson St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 8th Annual Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates Celtic culture and Irish heritage with community events, leading up to the 8th annual parade, featuring bagpipers, floats, high school marching bands, Irish Step Dancers, antique and classic cars, veteran groups, scouts, business and civic organizations, non-profit clubs and novelty led by 2020 Grand Marshall John Keegen. This year's Parade will benefit Stephy’s Place, A Support Center for Grief and Loss that provides free support groups for anyone losing a loved one.

Mar 8, 2020

123 E. River Rd., Rumson, NJ 07760

Roald Dahl's Matilda, The Musical

Based on the popular children’s book of the same name by British writer Roald Dahl, best known for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the award-winning musical that has captivated the world since created by the Royal Shakespeare Company. Matilda the Musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards including five Tony Awards.

Mar 6, 2020 - Mar 22, 2020

Axelrod Performing Arts Center

100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, NJ 07723

OCEAN COUNTY

Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade

Join the fun as we celebrate St. Patrick's Day! We are privileged to announce this year's Parade Grand Marshal Gregory P. McGuckin, New Jersey Assemblymen. When we finish the parade, stay and enjoy "massed" band. This is where all of the pipe bands gather and salute our American Flag.

Mar 7, 2020

Seaside Heights Boulevard

Seaside Heights Blvd., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Shamrock Festival

Whether you're Irish or just look good in green, come celebrate Irishness at the Laurita Shamrock Festival! Bring your family and friends to Laurita for an exciting weekend of fantastic fun, toe-tapping Irish music, and wonderful memories that will last a lifetime.

Mar 7, 2020 - Mar 8, 2020

Laurita Winery

85 Archertown Rd., New Egypt, NJ 08533

Pop, Rock, and Doo Wopp

The next big Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp show to hit the Strand will feature EIGHT of the most-requested vocal groups in our history - a few repeat favorites plus some groups who’ll be appearing at the Strand for the first time ever… Larry Chance & The Earls (“Remember Then”, “I Believe”, “Never”), The Skyliners (“Since I Don’t Have You”, “This I Swear”, “Pennies From Heaven”), The Chantels (“Maybe”, “He’s Gone”), Emil Stucchio & the Classics (“Till Then”), Joey Dee & The Starliters (“Peppermint Twist”, “What Kind of Love is This?”), Stan Zizka & The Del-Satins (“Teardrops Follow Me” and singing hits they recorded with Dion like “Runaround Sue” & “The Wanderer”), The Shades of Blue (“Oh How Happy”) and The Solitaires (“Walking Along”, “The Angels Sang”). This show features 5 original lead singers and 9 original members in total across these 8 legendary groups - a one-night-only doo wopp reunion not to be missed!

Mar 7, 2020

400 Clifton Avenue, Lakewood Township, NJ 08701

PASSAIC COUNTY

International Women's Day March

The American Labor Museum will host it's first International Women's Day March on Sunday, March 8. The march is part of New Jersey's Nineteenth Amendment Centennial Initiative, which commemorates the passage of the Constitutional amendment that granted women across the country with the legal right to vote. While this parade honors women's solidarity, activism and achievements, it also acknowledges the inequities and challenges New Jersey women of all backgrounds have faced and continue to confront from 1920 to the present day. March 8th is a significant day for this March because it is a global day of celebrating social, economic and political achievements of women.

Mar 8, 2020

American Labor Museum/Botto House National Landmark

83 Norwood St., Haledon, NJ 07508