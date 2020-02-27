15 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 28 – Mar. 1

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Live Broadcast at the Celtic Cottage in Long Branch

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live at a special time - 9:00 AM - before the Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Celtic Cottage in Long Branch! Then, join Big Joe and the Jersey Prize Team as they participate in the 2020 Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade!

Mar 1, 2020

Celtic Cottage

602 2nd Ave, Long Branch , NJ 07740

ATLANTIC COUNTY

2020 Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show

Boat hop and shop 500 boats, meet Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, paddle in an indoor pool and get ready for summer fun at the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show® – docking at the Atlantic City Convention Center February 26 – March 1. Water lovers and boating enthusiasts alike can explore everything from kayaks and personal watercraft to center console sportfishers, wakeboats and motoryachts, plus thousands of new technologies and accessories. Virtual reality boating, live music, interactive boating and fishing sessions and kids' nautical fun galore rounds out four days of family fun at the mid-Atlantic's biggest boating event! TICKETS: $15 for advance tickets purchased online by 2/25/20 at ACBoatShow.com $17 for adults during the days of the Show; children 12 and under get in FREE.

Feb 26, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020

Atlantic City Convention Center

One Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

BERGEN COUNTY

Craft Show

This long running show features 125 Exhibitors set up throughout the school with art, crafts & photography. A affluent crowd attends this event each year. Please check our web site to see what categories are sold out.

Mar 1, 2020

Paramus High School

99 East Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652

MERCER COUNTY

Celebrate Leap Day! Signs of Spring Walk with Horticulturist Louise Senior

Join Morven’s Horticulturist Louise Senior as she tours the grounds and gardens looking for signs of Spring. As she says, the earth is waking up, can tree buds, birds, nests, and bugs be far behind? Get outside and enjoy hunting for the first signs of springtime at Morven. Tour begins at Morven's 19th century Carriage House.

Feb 29, 2020

Morven Museum & Garden

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Berries and Bristles Tour

Join GFS Horticulturist Janis Napoli for a closer look at the variety of berries and evergreens that make Grounds For Sculpture unforgettable in the winter season during this hour-long tour. Price includes park admission: $10 Member, $20 Non-Member.

Feb 29, 2020

Grounds For Sculpture

80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, NJ 08619

Winery Sunday Music Series

Come join us in our cozy wine production barn for Terhune wine, light fare, relaxing music, and friend-filled afternoons every Sunday this winter and spring from 12:00 – 5:00 PM at Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery. Grab a glass of one of our award-winning wines, sit back, relax, and enjoy live music from local artists each week. Styles range from Jazz and Blues to Folk and Rock. Music from 1pm-4pm. Wine and light fare including cheese platters and chips and homemade salsa are available. It’s the perfect way to round off your weekend! Rain or shine event; no admission fee. Individual glasses of wine can be purchased. Families are welcome. Please, no outside food. Featured Musician: Carmen Marranco.

Mar 1, 2020

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Men are from Mars Women are from Venus-LIVE

The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids! When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It’s a great recipe for a date night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book. A delicious evening of entertainment!

Mar 1, 2020

150 Avenel Street

Avenel, New Jersey 07001

Snack Attack Comedy Show

Snack attack is a comedy show combined with a cooking competition. Part gut-busting laughs, part gut-filling snacks, this show will leave you fully satisfied. Over the course of the show, the hosts will serve up hilarious comedians while simultaneously making a snack from scratch, and you will decide the winner. This month, the hosts will see who can make the best love-themed snack from scratch. Headliner Luke Thayer has been featured on NBC, Food Network, Funny Or Die, and TruTV and was recently named SiriusXM's Comedian of the Month. Co-Host Ben Miller was recently ranked among the top 30 roast battlers in NYC and once 3-D printed cookies in a university lab. Co-Host Mark Henely has been nominated for Asbury Park's comedian of the year two years in a row and also supports every color of Mountain Dew. Join them for an evening of food and laughter, featuring: Melissa Jouben and Dan Gagliardi (Warm Things) Andre Mitchell Shafer Ward Bobby Sheehan Joe McAndrew.

Feb 29, 2020

George St. Co-Op

89 Morris St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Leap into Celebration of Wine

It is Leap Year, after all! You’re probably asking yourself what exactly does one celebrates on Leap Year, right? So we did a little research, digging around to discover just what the big deal is, and we were pretty fascinated by the origins of this day that only comes every four years! It’s really a mathematical equation that seeks balance, something winemakers strive towards also. Now that we have that in common, let’s celebrate this “Free day” once every four year event! 4JGs will be in the middle of winter pruning, so there will be pruning demonstrations (for the hearty), a warm firepit and s’mores, and of course, award winning wines.

Feb 29, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020

4JGs Orchards & Vineyards

127 Hillsdale Rd., Colts Neck, NJ 07722

MORRIS COUNTY

Big Brew Beer Fest

Two Sessions with over 250 styles of craft beer, fantastic music, delicious food and wonderful vendors. Session 1: Noon - 4 pm, Session 2: 5:30 - 9:30 pm. Free shuttle bus to and from the Morristown Train Station, compliments of the Big Brew starting at 11:30 am and last ride at 9:30 pm from the armory. Proceeds to benefit the Morris Rugby Corporation.

Feb 29, 2020

Morristown Armory

430 Western Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Leap Day Art Exhibition

Artists spanning the East Coast share their work. Enjoy live music and refreshments. To the theme of "Leap!", art will transform the museum and challenge your perception of bugs and their role as natural inspiration. In this case, art imitates bugs. This event is 18+ pieces will be for sale during the exhibition. Suggested $10 donation helps us bring events like these to Insectropolis.

Feb 29, 2020

Insectropolis

1761 Rte. 9, Toms River, NJ 08755

5th Annual Arctic Outreach

A family-friendly, outdoor event to raise funds for the Jetty Rock Foundation. Live Music, Craft Beer, Wine & Hot Spiked Beverages, Cider & Hot Chocolate Igloo, Little Arctic Activities. In 2016, Arctic Outreach was developed for a very special member of our community, Mallory McBrien. Entering the fifth year of this fun and frosty winter event, we aim to raise funds for the McBrien children as well as other initiatives of the Jetty Rock Foundation. This event is brought to you by Jetty & Tide Table Group. The Jetty Rock Foundation is the non-profit arm of the Jetty brand. Our mission is to protect our oceans and waterways, and support those who have built their lives around them. As a certified B-Corp, Jetty & The Jetty Rock Foundation are dedicated to environmental stewardship

Feb 29, 2020

Mud City Crab House

1185 E Bay Ave., Manahawkin, NJ 08050 .

International Polar Bear Day

With our partner, Polar Bears International, learn more about polar bears and what we can do in our everyday lives to help these amazing animals.

Feb 29, 2020

Jenkinson's Aquarium

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Try the Y Open House

During this FREE event, come play with the kids and enjoy a swim in our Olympic sized pool; work out in our state-of-the-art Family Activity Center, which focuses on movement patterns rather than isolating individual muscles; or try a 15 minute class with one of our Certified personal trainers. Tell us that you saw this announcement and we'll waive the enrollment fee when you join the Y. You can also enter a drawing to win a FREE membership! As the nation’s leading nonprofit for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the YMCA knows that for communities to succeed, everyone must be given the chance to be healthy, confident, connected and secure. Try the Y!

Mar 1, 2020

1088 West Whitty Road

Toms River, New Jersey 08755

UNION COUNTY

Maple Sugaring Fest

Learn how early settlers tapped maple trees and turned the sap into delicious maple syrup! Take part in our family scavenger hunt and see whether you can successfully complete the "Maple Syrup Challenge". Round out the day with a sampling of maple syrup made here at the Arboretum! Maple Sugaring Fest is FREE for RRA Members and children under 3. The cost for Non-Members is $5 per person, $25 maximum per family. Pre-registration is not required. Payment is taken at the front gate. Snow date is Sunday, March 8.

Mar 1, 2020

Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Ave., Summit, NJ 07901