Join Big Joe for the 2020 Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade

It's another big weekend in New Jersey as we celebrate our Irish heritage at the 7th annual Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade and after party. Join us Sunday, March 8, 2020 for the wearing of the green as we ride in style down the streets of Asbury Park.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and you can find a great spot to watch anywhere along the green parade route below.

Google

After the parade join us at The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park for the big after party featuring my man Bobby Bandiera and friends. Music starts at 2:30 pm, 21 and older.

It’s always a great time being in the truly unique city that is Asbury Park. Hope to see you there!

Video from previous year's live broadcast and parade: