Photos from the 2020 Belmar St. Patrick’s Day Parade with Big Joe

We're kicking off the big day at the Celtic Cottage in Long Branch enjoying a big Irish breakfast as Big Joe broadcasts his show live from the pub, 9 a.m. to noon.

After a few pints and an Irish coffee or two, we'll load up the Big Yellow Van and the Long Branch Trolley to make our way to the start of the 2020 Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The weather is perfect for a St. Patrick's Day parade and Main St. will be lined with thousands of festive spectators enjoying the bagpipes, marching bands, Irish step dancers and the many parade floats.

For a peek at the festivities, check out the photos below — we'll keep adding as the "wearing o' the green" continues!

It's always so much fun to be a part of the parade. If you missed this one at the Jersey Shore, we get to do it all again next Sunday, March 9, at the Asbury Park St. Patrick's parade. We hope to see you there!

Big Joe Henry at Belmar's St Patrick's parade 2020 (Chris Eannucci, Townsquare Media)

