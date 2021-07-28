You and the family can celebrate the return of the legendary Manasquan Fireman's Fair.

The nightly fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. every night until Saturday, July 31.

The fair happens at Mallard Park - 435 Cedar Ave in Manasquan.

Manasquan Fireman's Fair:

The Manasquan Fireman's Fair was originally started in 1974 by the Volunteer Engine Company # 2 in Manasquan. The fair was held at the corner of Fourth Avenue & Main Street. Attendance fell off and the fair was eventually canceled in 1988. As interest grew through the early '90s, it was decided to bring the annual Fireman's Fair back to Manasquan ten years later in 1998. With help from volunteers from both of Manasquan's Fire Departments, the Police Department, the Ladies Auxiliary, and the local community, the Manasquan Fireman's Fair has become as successful as ever. The annual fair now draws more than 30,000 visitors over the five-day event. The fair is a full-time undertaking for the members of the Volunteer Engine Company # 2 and the fair committee staff, who meet monthly throughout the year to help plan the event.

Schedule:

Tuesday, July 27th - Family Night - Unlimited rides from 6-10 pm for $25. It is Firefighter's night!

Wednesday, July 28th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws Mascot Buster will be in attendance from 7-8:30 pm. It's also family night - unlimited rides from 6-10 pm for $25.

Thursday, July 29th - Family Night - Unlimited rides from 6-10 pm for $25.

Friday, July 30th - Family Night - Unlimited rides from 6-10 pm for $25.

Saturday, July 31st - Family Night - Unlimited rides from 6-10 pm for $25.

Ride Information:

2021 Ticket Prices:

$1 per ticket

$20 - Strip of 24 tickets

$50 - Strip of 64 tickets

$25 - Family Night Wristband (Nightly Event)

Rides:

Gravitron

Cliff Hanger

Emerald City

Flashback

Round-Up

Super Sizzler

Tilt

Ferris Wheel

Zipper

Kids Rides:

Space Train

Peter Paul

Jeeps

Dragon Wagon

Dizzy Dragons

Carousel

Bounce

Boats

Games:

Balloon Pop

Firetruck Race

Frogbog

Ring Toss

Fun Wheels

Whack A Mole

Survivor

Skee Ball

The food & beer tent will be brought to you by Leggett's and Reef & Barrel. For the full list of Manasquan Fireman's Fair sponsors, CLICK HERE!

DON'T FORGET... The Fireman's Fair will be selling tickets for their $25,000 SUPER 50/50 raffle.

Have fun, be safe, and enjoy a great summer night with friends & family!

