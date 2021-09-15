Former SNL comedian cancels NJ show due to tyranny (Opinion)

Finally, a handful of people in entertainment and media are standing up and speaking out against the insanity of COIVD vaccine mandates.

Comedian Jim Breuer, an SNL alum has cancelled his December 2 appearance at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair. Check it out HERE.

According to his video message on Facebook live he has a moral obligation to stand up against the coercion and dictates of forcing someone to get an injection just to see a comedy show.

I used to like Jim Breuer, now I LOVE Jim Breuer. He's cancelling some other shows as well, blaming the vaccine mandate policy on Live Nation the promoter of his shows. The comedian is standing by his convictions and says he couldn't in good conscience work in venues that demand a vaccine or negative test.

Notice the headline on some outlets calls his announcement a "rant against COVID rules", rather that a moral stand that will cost him income and possibly future bookings. Check it out HERE.

Just as the mainstream media went after Joe Rogan for taking Ivermectin to treat his COVID-19, calling it a "horse de-wormer." It seems anything that goes against the narrative of how to deal with COVID is dismissed, censored and ridiculed even in the face of scientific and anecdotal evidence that contradicts the orthodoxy of the establishment.

Jim Breuer isn't saying that the vaccines don't work, although there's plenty of evidence to show that they're not the panacea most people thought they were. The comedian is just saying he thinks is morally and ethically against his beliefs and what would seem a traditionally and fundamentally American belief. We've never before turned over so much of our liberty to our government so willingly and complacently. People like Jim Breuer are saying he's not putting up with it and neither should we. But if you've already gotten the shot and you've dug in, there's probably nothing that will change your mind. That's the real tragedy of the last year and a half.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

