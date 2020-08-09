New Jersey, how I miss you

Normally the summer is the busiest time of the year for me as I am jam packed with many appearances, shows and concerts that I host. I love all the opportunities to get out and say hello to those who come out and enjoy the shows.

This summer would have been our 20th year for the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show down at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach. In the 20 years that I’ve been doing the Talent Show I’ve never missed a show, until this year.

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show

I have been doing Sunday night shows at Jenkinson’s for 26 years. This year has been so different for all of us. I know it’s been so tough on my working restaurant friends, musicians, health care workers, business owners, teachers, students and the list goes on and on.

While of course losing the revenue that many of these appearances bring in is tough, what I truly miss the most is the interaction I have with those that enjoy the shows, and those who enjoy my radio show.

Pat Guadagno and the Big Band - Photo by John Posada

I miss the new and upcoming amateur talent who perform at the Talent Show. I miss my band, The Big Band with Pat Guadagno at my Big Joe Henry Variety Show every Wednesday night in Seaside Heights. I miss hanging out with my staff and special guests after each show.

Big Joe with Fans at Monmouth Park

I miss going to Monmouth Park for the Classic Car Show and The Cigar Luncheon, I miss hosting shows at The Count Basie, The Stone Pony, Ocean Grove and other venues. I miss going down to North Wildwood for the State BBQ Championship, I miss the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival and The Balloon Festival in Readington Township.

QuickChek NJ Festival of Ballooning (Toniann Antonelli, Townsquare Media NJ)

I miss all of the 46 events that I was scheduled to participate in from mid March through October. I feel terrible for all those organizers, vendors and participants that weren’t able to join in on those events. They suffer the most.

Of course with the time to reflect on the great times we’ve had every summer, trust me when I say we’ll be back stronger and with a little more appreciation for the great opportunity that each summer brings.

Doo-Wop Extravaganza with Big Joe Henry 2016

To all who have had their summer affected by the virus stay strong and look forward to next year. Knowing the resilience of New Jerseyans, something tells me we’ll be back stronger than ever.

I’ll continue to do what I love each weekend and play the hits on New Jersey’s biggest and best New Jersey 101.5. No virus can take that away! See you next summer, I miss you, it wouldn’t kill you to write every once in a while!