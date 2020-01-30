20 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

SOUPer FEST

You're invited to a SOUPer Fest during Eaglefest featuring over 10 varieties of soup. Warm up by tasting delicious soups and vote for your favorite! Have a winning soup recipe? Join the Competition! Tickets $10 and are available online.

Feb 1, 2020

Bayshore Center at Bivalve: The Oyster Cracker Cafe

2800 High St., Port Norris, NJ 08349

ESSEX COUNTY



74th Annual Glen Ridge Antiques Show

We are happy to announce the 74th Annual Glen Ridge Antiques Show to be held January for two days. This makes us the longest running show in New Jersey. We are very proud of that and hope you will be joining us to help us celebrate that milestone! The success of the Glen Ridge Antiques Show can be attributed to its reputation for attracting some of the finest and most diverse dealers from the North East, and a dedicated team of volunteers who graciously welcome guests and exhibitors alike. The show regularly attracts over 1,000 patrons over two days and gives all proceeds to people in need throughout the County via local charities. The show's clientele returns year after year for its wide selection of antique furniture, art, jewelry, pottery and collectibles. Both the serious collector and casual browser alike appreciate the diverse variety available.

Jan 31, 2020 - Feb 1, 2020

Glen Ridge Congregational Church

195 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ridge, NJ 07028

Maplewood Strollers Presents "How the World Got Wisdom"

In celebration of Black History Month, the Maplewood Strollers community theater continues its 88th season with a show for children of all ages. A multi-ethnic, multi-generational celebration, How the World Got Wisdom depicts a collection of folktales mined from the rich treasure of African legend. These fables are enacted through dance, music, stories, and scenes. While portraying the colorful wealth of African history and folklore, the fables also make their morals relevant to contemporary life. Evening performances will take place on Friday, January 31st and February 7th, 7 pm. Matinee performances will be held on Saturday, February 1st and 8th, and Sunday, February 2nd and 9th. Each day will feature two performances, at 1 pm and 3 pm. Tickets are $10 each. Call or visit the website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Jan 31, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020

Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts

10 Durand Rd., Maplewood, NJ 07040

Concerto Grosso

Our mid-winter concert is an exploration of the baroque style of ‘concerto grosso’, in which a small group of soloists plays with a larger ensemble. The exploration starts from the traditional baroque-classical music of J.S. Bach, but then jumps forward two centuries to rediscover the form as presented by Stravinsky and Schnittke in the 20th century.

Jan 31, 2020

St Luke's Episcopal Church

73 S Fullerton Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUDSON COUNTY

Great Beer Expo: New Jersey

Join us to pregame for the big game at the Great Beer Expo New Jersey. This pay-one-price beer tasting extravaganza will showcase more than 50 breweries-hometown Jersey favorites, award-winning American craft breweries, and international trend-setters-offering more than 150 beers in all. There will be a variety of football themed entertainment, including a QB football toss, a cornhole challenge, a sports memorabilia silent auction, a marching band, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite team's football jersey and pose for on-site "team photo". Led by industry innovators, the event will also offer free educational beer seminars. EXCLUSIVE: Save $10 off General Admission Great Beer Expo Tickets with promo code "BEERFESTS". Enter this promo code at checkout to receive your savings. Hurry, this deal ends 1/31!

Feb 1, 2020

Meadowlands Exposition Center

355 Plaza Dr., Secaucus, NJ 07094

MERCER COUNTY

The Big Time

Broadway stars and musicians of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert reading of a new musical comedy from the author of Broadway’s Sister Act, Cinderella, and Xanadu. It’s the height of the Cold War when Russian spies take over an ocean liner holding all of NATO. Leave it to the lounge singers on board to save the day by teaching the communists to put down their Kalashnikovs and pick up singing, dancing, and comedy. The war is cold but the numbers are hot in this show with a ring-a-ding score that might just bring back the Rat Pack! The Big Time cast features Tony Award-winning Broadway stars Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Chicago), as well as Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella) and Will Swenson (Waitress, Hair), Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof, Xanadu, Feud: Bette and Joan), and Michael McCormick.

Jan 31, 2020

McCarter Theatre Center

91 University Pl., Princeton, NJ 08540

Winery Sunday Music Series

Come join us in our cozy wine production barn for Terhune wine, light fare, relaxing music, and friend-filled afternoons every Sunday this winter and spring from 12:00 – 5:00 PM at Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery. Grab a glass of one of our award-winning wines, sit back, relax, and enjoy live music from local artists each week. Styles range from Jazz and Blues to Folk and Rock. Music from 1pm-4pm. (See schedule below) Wine and light fare including cheese platters and chips and homemade salsa are available. It’s the perfect way to round off your weekend! Rain or shine event; no admission fee. Individual glasses of wine can be purchased. Families are welcome. Please, no outside food.

Feb 2, 2020

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

The Color Purple

Don't miss the Tony Award®-winning revival that exhilarated Broadway! With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues, The Color Purple is an unforgettable and intensely moving revival of an American classic. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Academy Award®-nominated feature film, The Color Purple leaves its mark on the soul. This joyous American classic about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times).

Jan 30, 2020 - Feb 1, 2020

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Metropolitan Opera Live In HD: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

The Gershwin’s modern American masterpiece has its first Met performances in almost three decades, starring bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles. Director James Robinson’s stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row, a setting vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants. Runtime: 3 hours 40 minutes.

Feb 1, 2020

Monmouth University Pollak Theatre

400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

MORRIS COUNTY

It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey

Snooki and Joey’s live show will feature them doing an episode of their podcast, It's Happening with Snooki & Joey, where they talk about celeb gossip, current events and exciting news that's going on in their lives! It will also feature audience interaction including answering fans’ questions and perhaps a surprise special guest.

Jan 31, 2020

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Winter's Day on the Farm

Come to Fosterfields for a fun filled day to help stave off the winter doldrums! Come visit our charming farm animals, help the farmers cut wood, go on wagon rides and more! Cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for children ages 3-16, children under the age of 3 FREE. Friends members are half price with current membership!

Feb 2, 2020

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

8th Annual Night at the Races

Come out and support the Southern Regional Golden Rams Marching Band and enjoy an entertaining night out at our 8th Annual Night at the Races. All the excitement of the racetrack in our own backyard!

Feb 1, 2020

Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company

133 Stafford Ave., Manahawkin, NJ 08050

16th Annual Super 'Plunge' Sunday

Join us for the 16th annual ocean plunge on Super Bowl Sunday! Do you have what it takes to brace the icy cold Atlantic Ocean in February? Save the date and meet us on the 48th Street Beach in Brant Beach and be home in time for the big game. Pre-registration is required. Registration forms are available online or at the Community Center. There will be post-plunge festivities back at the Community Center immediately following the plunge. Hot chocolate, coffee, tea and goodies will be served to help warm-up everyone, and prizes will be awarded: youngest plunger, oldest plunge, best costume, most funds raised overall and more! All proceeds benefit St. Francis Community Center and Southern Regional High School Swim Teams.

Feb 2, 2020

St. Francis Community Center

4700 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008

PASSAIC COUNTY

The Distinguished Poets Series: Winners of 2019 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Awards

The Distinguished Poets Series of the Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College presents Poetry Reading and Workshop with a featured reader once a month (1st Saturday of the month) from October, 2019 through May, 2020. The program is free to age 18 and older and an open reading follows. Parking is available at the PCCC parking lot on College Blvd., between Memorial Dr. & Church St.

Feb 1, 2020

Hamilton Club Building

32 Church St., Paterson, NJ 07505

Skylands Manor House Tour

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Snow cancels. Fee:$7 adults;$5 seniors and students ages 13-18; $3 ages 6-12; free under 6.

Feb 2, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020

New Jersey Botanical Garden

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SOMERSET COUNTY

Disney Children’s Concert & Instrument Petting Zoo - Raritan Valley Symphonic Band

Children of all ages are invited to the Raritan Valley Symphonic Band's annual Children's Concert for our performance and admission is free. Conducted by John Hylkema, the theme of this one hour program is "Disney" and features music from some of the best movies of the modern era: "Star Wars", "Frozen", "The Lion King", "Moana", "Coco", and other Disney classics. Immediately following the concert, all children are invited to visit the "Instrument Petting Zoo", where they will have the opportunity to speak to the musicians and see and hear the instruments up close. Each child will receive a passport to collect stickers for each instrument they visit. For more information about the RVSB, please visit our website. Funding for this performance is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission.

Feb 2, 2020

Bridgewater-Raritan High School

600 Garretson Rd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

SUSSEX COUNTY

Special Olympics New Jersey Winter Games

Join us as our athletes compete in the 2020 Special Olympics New Jersey Winter Games. Athletes will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, figure skating, and speed skating. Come and cheer on our athletes and witness the power of sports.

Feb 2, 2020 - Feb 4, 2020

Mountain Creek

200 Rte. 94, Vernon, NJ 07462

UNION COUNTY

UCPAC 2020 Winter Gala

The Union County Performing Arts Center is hosting their fifth annual Winter Gala to benefit the performing arts and educational programs! A five course dinner will be served at Luciano's Italian Ristorante (1579 Main Street, Rahway, NJ). Choice of entree: Swordfish, Herb Crusted Chicken Breast, Filet Mignon, or Fettuccine Alfredo (Vegetarian). The evening includes live entertainment and an open bar. Spend the evening dining, dancing, and drinking in support of your favorite performing arts center! With four performance spaces (the UCPAC Mainstage, Hamilton Stage at UCPAC, The Fazioli Room, and the Loft at UCPAC) we, as a whole, are dedicated to making Rahway, New Jersey a hub for the performing arts.

Jan 31, 2020

Luciano's Rahway

1579 Main St., Rahway, NJ 07065

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar

This group transcends cultural boundaries with their fresh take on contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater hits. Known for their rich harmonies and intricate arrangements as well as their viral videos, they have won millions of views on YouTube.

Feb 1, 2020

Enlow Hall at Kean University

215 North Ave., Hillside, New Jersey 07205

Champions of Magic

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2019, following sell-out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End. With more than 30 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon’, ‘The Today Show’ & ‘Access Hollywood Live’.

Feb 2, 2020

Union County Performing Arts Center

1601 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065