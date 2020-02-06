18 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 7-9

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry at the Super Pet Expo

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from the Super Pet Expo at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison on Saturday, February 8th at 10:00 AM! The Super Pet Expo - New Jersey's Largest Pet Shopping Extravaganza is back February 7th through 9th. You can shop for cool pet products, Rizzo's Reptile Discovery, Luring 101 - a 250 foot high-speed course for dogs, check out fun events like REPTICON which includes snakes, lizards, turtles, and frogs from around the world, and the Pet Me Cat Area. New this year, watch the freestyle disc-catching exhibitions by agile canines and Mister Crabs Show.

Feb 8, 2020 (Big Joe)

Feb 7, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020

NJ Convention and Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837 United States

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Craft Spirits and Chocolate Pairing

Who doesn't love a good drink? How about some delicious chocolate to go along with it? Join us for our annual February Chocolate and craft spirit pairing. A perfect event to do with your loved ones right before Valentines Day.

Feb 8, 2020

Lazy Eye Distillery

1328 Harding Hwy., Richland, NJ 08350

BERGEN COUNTY

New York Guardians (XFL Football) Home Opener

The New York Guardians (XFL) are a professional American football team playing its home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tickets available now.

Feb 9, 2020

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey 07071

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your special someone. Enjoy wine tasting along with complimentary artisan chocolates by the Farmer's Daughter to pair along with your wine and music. Visit the website for more information.

Feb 8, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Iron Plow Vineyards

26750 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Columbus, NJ 08022

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine’s? Stop by Hawk Haven’s Tasting Room to kick off the annual Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend! Surprise your special someone this Valentine’s Day weekend with a romantic trip through the Cape May Wine Trail. Support local wine growers and enjoy wine & chocolate pairing along the way! Sponsored by the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

Feb 8, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

ESSEX COUNTY



Tu BiShvat Hikes

All are welcome to come celebrate the Jewish new year for trees! Enjoy a guided hike through the woods and learn all about trees. Hikes depart at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

Feb 9, 2020

Cora Hartshorn Arbortetum & Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr., S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Chocolate Walk

As you stroll along Historic Main Street you will have the opportunity to sample the variety of chocolate offerings from each of the antique & specialty shop along the street. Children are welcome as well as entire families. You will also have the opportunity to shop and diner at the local businesses. Over the last two years this event has sold out!

Feb 8, 2020

Chocolate Walk

62 South Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend

Make Unionville a stop on your trip along the wine trail as Café du Pain Bakery visits with delicious treats to augment your wine tasting! The bakery will sell a truffle flight to pair with our dessert wines, and offer both sweet and savory baked treats to enjoy here or take home. The bakery will also be selling in the tasting room. For more sweet details and pricing visit our website.

Feb 8, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Visit us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery tasting room as we join other wineries across the State for a weekend of wine and chocolate. Enjoy chocolate baked goods homemade from Terhune’s own bakery paired with our award-winning wines. Bring your loved one, friends and family to enjoy sweet treats on this festive Wine Trail Weekend. For this weekend, we are offering a special wine and chocolate pairing of locally made chocolates and Terhune wines. Chocolate pairing includes wine flight, chocolates and a souvenir glass. We have partnered with Pierre’s Chocolates of New Hope, PA known for their old world recipes and single origin artisan chocolates. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Have fun with s’more kits. Families welcome. Inside the cozy wine barn, enjoy our 16 wine varieties. On Sunday, enjoy live music of Larry Tritel from 1pm-4pm. Light fare, cheese plates, homemade salsas baskets available.

Feb 8, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Drop In and make a Valentine at the State Museum

Drop by the Museum and craft a free bird-themed Valentine! Bird motifs were very common in the Victorian era; as far back as the middle ages birds were thought to mate in mid-February so they were naturally associated with the day. While you're here visit the exhibition "Fine Feathered Friends: Birds as Mainstay & Muse" for some additional inspiration!

Feb 8, 2020

New Jersey State Museum

205 W. State St., Trenton, NJ 08608

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Super Pet Expo

Animal lovers--pet parents and future pet owners big and small--will discover thrilling new activities and returning favorites at the 20th Super Pet Expo, the largest pet shopping extravaganza on the east coast. Over 2,000 dogs, cats and an occasional pig, pony, parrot or iguana will visit the show along with 20,000 pet devotees. In addition to luring courses, rabbit agility, dog training sessions, a best dressed pet competition and Repticon, visitors will enjoy the expertise of 200 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food, and daycare. An exceptional array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale. Tickets: One Day Adult (12+) $13.00. One Day Child (4-11) $8.00. Weekend Pass (Adult) $20.00. Weekend Pass (Child) $10.00. Kids 3 & Under Free (one per adult). Pets are welcome. Leashed pets admitted free. (No retractable leashes).

Feb 7, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020

New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

FREE CPR Class

Community CPR and Bleeding Control Class. Help save a life! Learn hands only CPR (NO MOUTH-TO-MOUTH) for infants, children and adults taught to the American Heart Association’s standards along with an introduction to bleeding control (not a certificate course).

Feb 8, 2020

101 Shirley Parkway

Piscataway, New Jersey 08854

Java & Jazz in East Brunswick

On Saturday, February 8th at 8:00pm, Temple B'nai Shalom presents the 2nd Annual Young Artist Series featuring "Java & Jazz" with The Saul Dautch Band, a jazz ensemble that's sure to put a smile on your face and a groove in your soul! Enjoy fresh-brewed coffee, liquors and desserts (BYOB). Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance at www.BnaiShalom.com and will also be available at the door for $25 general admission or $10 with student ID. For further Info: 732-251-4300 (ext. 232) or bsyetta@gmail.com. Temple B'nai Shalom is located at 15 Fern Road in East Brunswick.

FEb 8, 2020

15 Fern Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08831

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Valentine's Bazaar

Fall in love in a galaxy by the beach! Grab your Valentine, family and friends and join us in the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall in Asbury Park! We've curated a Valentine's Bazaar featuring the best in local and regional vendors selling goods and gifts hand made with love. Vendors will be selling gifts ranging from handcrafted jewelry, art, home goods, and chocolates for your Valentine's Day sweetheart. Pick up gorgeous flower bouquets from Faye + Renee or make your own at their Flower Bar. Make it a date! Join us at The Anchor's Bend for a Valentine's Jazz Brunch with The Wright Trio, delicious cocktails and food. Enjoy oysters and champagne at the Asbury Oyster Bar or grab a delicious hot toddy at our hot drink bar & cozy fireplace lounge. Be sure to stop by Little Detour photo booth for a cute vintage-inspired Valentine's Day photo strip. Bring your pet for a photo and learn how to adopt one! Our non-profit partner this year is See Spot Rescued, a 501(c)3 all volunteer, foster-based rescue in Jersey City, NJ.

Feb 8, 2020

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Sugar Shack Tour, Tasting & Tractor Ride

Freezing nights and thawing days mark the beginning of maple sugaring season, and at Happy Day Farm the work of tapping trees and boiling sap is underway. ​ Our next Sugar Shack demonstration will take place in February 2020. This is a great outdoor winter experience where attendees will take a tractor ride of our 130-acre farm. Pancakes and maple syrup will be available to purchase. Visitors will then see our ‘sugar bush’, find out what equipment is needed to collect sap, learn first hand how to identify maple trees, and lend Farmer Tim a hand in the tapping process. ​ In Olivia’s Sugar Shack, visitors can see how sap is finally produced into our delicious maple syrup. The sap is boiled and evaporated in our wood-fired evaporator. We have over 600 maple trees and it takes about 80 gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup. ​

Feb 8, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Happy Day Farm

106 Iron Ore Rd., Manalapan, NJ 07726

MORRIS COUNTY

Art on the Farm

Relax and enjoy meeting new friends while you explore your inner artist! Create your own beautiful painting using acrylic paint on canvas. Our Art on the Farm painting event will be led by an experienced local artist utilizing techniques that make the class exciting for all level artists. Includes: art instruction and supplies. Registration is required. Seating is limited. Please note this is an adults only event. Wine will be available for purchase and tastings provided by Tomasello Winery on site.

Feb 7, 2020

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Wine and Fudge Weekend

Come to our Wine & Fudge Weekend hosted by Tomasello Wines inside our farm store. Enjoy Tomasello fine wines paired with Alstede fresh homemade fudge!

Feb 8, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Chocolate Family Fun Day

Join us for a sweet adventure by participating in chocolate inspired activities, "Touch the Music" with Claudia Lemmerz, and a special performance of "Mystery and History of Magic" in the Bickford Theatre.

Feb 8, 2020

Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ 07960

SUSSEX COUNTY

Cash Blast Bingo

The Vernon Township High School SCA, will be host it’s Bingo fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 7th, at the Vernon Township High School Cafeteria. Doors open 6:30pm, and calling starts at 7:30pm. Admission is $6.00, with additional boards $4.00 a piece. Complimentary coffee, tea and snacks provided, plus food available for purchase. 18 years of age and over. A great night out for everyone!

Feb 7, 2020

1832 Glenwood Road

Vernon, New Jersey 07462