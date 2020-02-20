14 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 21-23

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

2020 Polar Bear Plunge with Big Joe Henry

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry and the Jersey Prize Team as he broadcasts live from Spicy Cantina in Seaside Heights for the 27th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 22nd! The Polar Bear Plunge benefits the Special Olympics New Jersey, which provides year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities & health screenings to the athletes. Visit plungeseaside.org for more information and to register for the 2020 Polar Bear Plunge!

Feb 22, 2020

Spicy Cantina

500 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Dennis Malloy at the New Jersey Home & Garden Show

Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis Malloy at the 2020 New Jersey Home & Garden Show at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison on Saturday, February 22nd at Noon! The 31st Annual New Jersey Home & Garden Show returns to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison February 21st through 23rd. Get inspired with over 200 exhibits with products and services for every home owner, hundreds of experts and thousands of ideas including a garden showcase, tiny house, and painting classes at New Jersey's largest Home & Garden Show! Meet Doug Williams from TLC's Trading Spaces! This year, stop by the New Jersey 101.5 table and enter to win an Amish Mike Shed valued at $2,720!

Feb 22, 2020 (Dennis)

Feb 21, 2020 - Feb 23, 2020

NJ Convention and Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837 United States

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Love the Arts in Somers Point

Guests will enjoy jazz entertainment in partnership with the South Jersey Jazz Society, art activities for children, balloon sculptures by The Balloon Lady, a silent auction and a light buffet. There is no charge for the Love the Arts event; however, donations are gratefully accepted. If planning to attend, please call and ask for Kathleen Arleth or email with names and contact information. The Greate Bay County Club is a handicapped accessible facility; please contact the Arts Commission for any special accommodations at least two weeks prior to the event.

Feb 23, 2020

Greate Bay Country Club

901 Mays Landing, Somers Point, NJ 08244

HUDSON COUNTY

Blue Comet Day

In celebration of the 91st anniversary of the inaugural run of the Blue Comet train, join us at the Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal for Blue Comet Day! Journey back in time to learn about the trail of the famous Blue Comet all the way to its final destination of Atlantic City. Presenters, displays, and All Aboard!, a children's program about trains, will all be on the schedule for Blue Comet Day. For more information or to register for the All Aboard! children's program, please call and dial x202 or via email.

Feb 22, 2020

Liberty State Park CRRNJ Terminal

1 Audrey Zapp Dr., Jersey City, NJ 07305

MERCER COUNTY

Berries and Bristles Tour

Join GFS Horticulturist Janis Napoli for a closer look at the variety of berries and evergreens that make Grounds For Sculpture unforgettable in the winter season during this hour-long tour. Price includes park admission: $10 Member, $20 Non-Member.

Feb 22, 2020

Grounds For Sculpture

80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, NJ 08619

Roosevelt String Band Concert: Songs to Warm the Heart

The Roosevelt String Band returns in celebration of Morven’s exhibition Dreaming of Utopia: Roosevelt, New Jersey to present an encore performance with songs to warm the heart including Bill Withers

Feb 23, 2020

55 Stockton St., Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

31st Annual New Jersey Home Show

The 31st Annual New Jersey Home Show at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison will spotlight more than 200 remodelers, contractors, interior designers, landscapers and kitchen/bath designers. In addition to seeing the latest outdoor furniture styles and spa equipment and learning how to improve their home's curb appeal, visitors will hear design tips from experts on the Main Stage, attend painting classes and enjoy the work of artisans and craftsmen. Guests can bring personal treasures for free appraisal by Bodnar's Auction staff. The Cooking Stage, presented by www.JerseyBites.com, will feature live cooking demonstrations. Tickets: $10 for everyone 16 and older. Children under 16 FREE. Buy online and save.

Feb 21, 2020 - Feb 23, 2020

New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Annual Chili Cook-Off

Enjoy sampling of a variety of chilis, two beer tickets and two voting ballots. Proceeds benefit the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Performances by Daly's Irish Dancers and Pipe bands. Purchase tickets or register to compete by visiting the booking website. Tickets $30.

Feb 23, 2020

Proving Ground

56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

The Iowa Hour Comedy Show

NYC comedians Gideon Hambright and Patrick Hastie stop by Raritan Bay Brewing Co. for a night of standup comedy. Hosted by fellow Iowan turned New Yorker, Michael Good. Tickets are $20 at the door or online. 8:00 pm.

Feb 22, 2020

Raritan Bay Brewing

32 Church St., Keansburg, New Jersey 07734

MORRIS COUNTY

Art on the Farm at Alstede Farms

Relax and enjoy meeting new friends while you explore your inner artist! Create your own beautiful painting using acrylic paint on canvas. Our Art on the Farm painting event will be led by an experienced local artist utilizing techniques that make the class exciting for all level artists. Includes: art instruction and supplies. This event runs from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Registration is required. Seating is limited. Please note this is an adults only event. Wine will be available for purchase and tastings provided by Tomasello Winery on site.

Feb 22, 2020

1 Alstede Farms Lane

Chester, New Jersey 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Laurita Mardi Gras

Come celebrate Mardi Gras - New Orleans Style - at Laurita and enjoy a weekend full of fun, laughter and wonderful memories! Break out your costumes, dust off your masks, and get your dancing shoes on because that's what you'll be doing with live, upbeat music. For more information visit our website.

Feb 22, 2020 - Feb 23, 2020

Laurita Winery

85 Archertown Road, New Egypt, NJ 08533

PASSAIC COUNTY

Audubon: How to Help Birds Nest in Your Backyard

Many birds are losing nesting habitat in our area everyday. Learn how you can help many bird species have a nest and raise young in your own backyards. Carriage House. Snow cancels. Free.

Feb 23, 2020

New Jersey Botanical Garden

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

George Washington's Birthday Celebration

Take part in our salute to General George Washington, and learn more about the country's first president. Special appearances will be made by local militia. The day will be filled with 18th-century music, demonstrations and crafters. Please visit our website or call for more information. This event is presented by the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Feb 22, 2020

Dey Mansion

199 Totowa Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470

UNION COUNTY

Anna in the Tropics

The year is 1930-the place Ybor City (Tampa) Florida. It is here where a Cuban-American family impatiently await the arrival of a new lector whose job is to read books aloud to the factory workers as they earnestly hand roll cigars. When Juan Julian, the lector, arrives and reads Tolstoy’s infamous love story of Anna Karenina, the workers as well as the family, connect the story to their own lives. Some workers want to give up the tradition of the lector, but the culture of a lector is a custom that this immigrant family will not abandon. Adultery, money issues and the potential for violence begins to erupt as the women in this close-knit family question what it is to live and what it means to be in a relationship. As for the men, they remain totally bewildered. Join us and hear how Nilo Cruz, winner of a Pulitzer Prize for this play, weaves his own poetry with Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. When it is all said and heard- you won’t be the same.

Feb 21, 2020 - Feb 29, 2020

Kean University, Wilkins Theatre

1000 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083