We’re coming up on the ultimate snacking day in New Jersey: Super Bowl Sunday.

One of the best snacks to munch on while watching the big game? Chicken wings.

In my opinion, the spicier the better. If I can feel my tongue after the game, then I haven’t properly snacked.

So where are the best spots in the Garden State to grab some wings? We turned to New Jersey 101.5 listeners to give suggestions and they did NOT fail us.

These are the best places to have chicken wings, according to New Jersey 101.5 listeners

The Cabin — Freehold, NJ

The people at The Cabin not only make great pizza, but they make excellent wings as well. It’s one of my favorite restaurants in the state.

Bearded One BBQ — Monroe, NJ

Mike in Monroe called this one in and claims that it’s the “best of the best. Classic roadside barbecue.”

Jay in Freehold called this one in. I’ve been to this spot dozens of times in my life, it’s perfect for watching a game and enjoying some food.

Collette in Toms River describes their “lemon-y, garlic-y” sauce as “to die for.”

Court Jester — Freehold, NJ

Another suggestion from Jay in Freehold: Court Jester has delicious wings and a great beer selection.

Eric from Philadelphia said he’ll drive a half hour for their “Fat Daddy” sauce. That means it must be good!

Mike in Freehold recommended Fed’s. My suggestion is to also get their house made salad dressing, it’s perfect for dipping wings in (as well as their thin crust pizza).

Ben in Skillman called in suggesting Marleys, and it turns out the award winning restaurant has over 300 flavors of wings. That puts them on a whole new level!

Wing lovers, enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

