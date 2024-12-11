These are the ’10 best counties’ for raising a family in New Jersey
Some counties are better than others for raising a family, and a financial technology company says they've done all the homework for folks looking for a place to settle down.
SmartAsset is out with a list of the best places to raise a family in the Garden State.
Counties are ranked, based on their scores across four categories: housing affordability, students' performance in school, child care costs, and recreation options.
In the area of affordability, SmartAsset looked at how housing prices have changed over the last five years. As part of the scoring in the education category, SmartAsset used standardized test scores for each school district. Recreation and community centers were measured per 1,000 residents.
Below are the 10 best counties for raising a family, according to SmartAsset.
No New Jersey county ranks even close to the best for raising a family nationwide. New Jersey's No. 1 county ranks at No. 151 nationally in SmartAsset's report.
