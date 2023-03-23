These are New Jersey’s deadliest roads

Having a car in the Garden State is a necessity and we put a lot of miles on them; part of driving is handling risk, because anyone can get into an accident. But some accidents are worse than others; some result in a fatality.

Stacker.com combed through the data to discover which roads have the most fatalities.

Stacker ranked data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to identify the highways in New Jersey that had the most fatalities from auto crashes in 2020. Ties were broken by the total quantity of crashes where possible.

In terms of the factors contributing to traffic fatalities, the NHTSA reports that in New Jersey, the leading causes of fatalities are alcohol-impaired driving, speeding, and failure to wear a seatbelt. Additionally, distracted driving has also been identified as a significant factor in traffic fatalities in New Jersey.

Here then are the top ten deadliest roads in New Jersey:

10. NJ-444 (total fatalities: 9)

9. SR-27 (fatalities: 9)

8. I-78 (fatalities: 10)

7. SR-47 (fatalities: 12)

6. US-9 (fatalities: 12)

5. 444 Garden State Parkway (fatalities: 12)

4. SR-35 (fatalities: 13)

3. US-130 (fatalities: 14)

2. US-1 (fatalities: 18)

1. I-95 (fatalities: 24)

According to the New Jersey State Police, there were 698 traffic fatalities in 2022 in New Jersey, an increase of one from the previous year, but from 2020 to 2021, fatalities jumped by 110. So far in 2023, there have been 102 fatal crashes accounting for 105 deaths.

