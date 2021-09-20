These are New Jersey’s best school districts

Niche.com, a website that ranks schools and neighborhoods, has released its list of the top schools, and school districts in the country, as well as in New Jersey.

How do they come up with their results? According to Niche.com, they combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. The 2022 Best Schools rankings include 1,829 newly ranked public schools, 125 newly ranked private schools, and 101 newly ranked school districts.

So, which are the top school districts in the state? According to Niche.com, anyway these are the top ten:

Millburn Township School District Northern Valley Regional High School District Princeton Public Schools West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District Livingston Board of Education School District Tenafly Public School District Ridgewood Public School District Pascack Valley Regional School District Summit Public School District Moorestown Township Public School District

According to their rankings, all ten districts got a grade of A+.

These are the top five public high schools in New Jersey, again, only according to Niche.com:

High Technology High School in Lincroft Bergen County Academies Biotechnology High School in Freehold Marine Academy of Technology and Marine Science in Manahawkin The Academy of Mathematics, Science, and Engineering in Rockaway

In case you’re wondering, the top private high school in New Jersey is the Lawrenceville School, followed by the Pingry School in Basking Ridge, Newark Academy, Princeton International School of Math and Science, and Delbarton School in Morristown.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

