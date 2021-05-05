These 5 NJ golf courses are among the 100 greatest in the country

If you're very into golf you already know about Pine Valley. It's nothing new that this secretive, almost cult-like golf course in South Jersey is often ranked the best in the entire country. What is new is that they're now allowing female members into their incredibly tight inner circle, which Bill Doyle just wrote about a couple of days ago.

So it should come as no surprise that once again this New Jersey gem tops the list of Golf Digest's 'America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses' released this week. It's number one in the United States. But did you know there are four other New Jersey golf courses that made the list?

In ascending order, the Plainfield Country Club in Edison was ranked 75th best.

The upper course at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield made it to number 63.

Somerset Hills Country Club in Bernardsville was ranked at 50. (That's close in location but not to be confused with Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster...although I'm sure he would dispute the fact that his course didn't make the list. "We're the best, better than Somerset, better than Pine Hill frankly, everyone knows it, everyone's talking about it, Golf Digest is rigged.)

Then back to Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield for their lower course which was ranked 45th best.

If you golf it's another reason to be proud of the great Garden State. I don't. Personally, miniature golf would be more my speed. Any Jersey love for us horrible amateurs? There actually is.

Travelchannel.com did the best 13 miniature golf places in the country and there was one from New Jersey. Duffer's Mini Golf in Wildwood made the list with their nautical themed course. Complete with noisy pelicans, gigantic sharks, an octopus, even a shipwreck.

See? You can't get that at Pine Hill!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State