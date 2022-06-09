Spending $10K to hang with a celeb at NJ golf event is pathetic (Opinion)

It’s called LIV Golf and I never heard of it before. I’m not a golf fan whatsoever. So thanks to NJ.com for filling me in on this.

Their article explains it better but basically, it’s a startup rival to the PGA Tour with fewer holes and other differences. Phil Mickelson is bringing it to New Jersey.

Even non-golf fans like me know who Phil Mickelson is. A golf god. An enormous name. But would you spend over $10,000 just to hang out with this guy?

PIF Saudi International - Day Two Getty Images loading...

Tickets are on sale for the LIV Golf event at Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster New Jersey. Trump Bedminster plays host July 28-30. Ticket prices start at $75. But the thing that really caught my eye was this VIP package. For $10,950 you can get a 3-day VIP all-inclusive package. It gives you access to luxury clubs. And according to their website it gives you this:

“Walk up to 9-holes with players and their caddies, hear the strategic decisions first-hand, celebrate the winning shots and get closer to the action than ever before.”

Of course, everyone’s going to be hoping they will get to sidle alongside Phil Mickelson himself. And maybe they will. But the fine print does not guarantee it according to nj.com. In fact, one thing about this LIV Golf startup is there are some big names but mostly people even ardent golf fans never heard of before.

Still, even if it were Phil Mickelson himself and even if you have the money to burn is it really right to spend almost $11,000 just to exalt him even further?

Now here’s the thing. I believe in America that you are absolutely free to do whatever you want to with your money as long as it’s legal. If you choose to do this it’s totally your choice and your right. I also believe in America the right to have an opinion about things. And I can’t help it, my opinion on this is if you have so much money that $11,000 is nothing to you, for crying out loud you don’t spend it on hero-worship when there are so many charitable causes that could use it. We have homeless veterans out there. Sick kids whose families can’t pay their bills. We have so many problems.

From what I understand about this event none of this money goes to a charitable cause. Are you required to? Of course not. Are you required to donate to charity? Of course not. I just can’t imagine being in that upper echelon and having that kind of money to burn and feeling good about spending it this way.

But as the great Dennis Miller used to say, that’s just my opinion, I could be wrong.

Yet I know I wouldn’t spend $10,000 to hang out with him, either.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

