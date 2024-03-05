Fore! Indoor golf facility proposed for Middlesex County

Let’s say you want to work on your golf game, but the weather sucks; what are you going to do?

If the plans are approved, the answer could be: go to Swing Loose Golf, proposed for the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

According to a report on MyCentralJersey.com, papers filed with the application to the township describe Swing Loose as "a dynamic recreational and dining experience."

Bruder Properties has applied to the township Zoning Board of Adjustment for a use variance to allow for a combined restaurant and lounge with indoor golf simulators at 4250 Route 1.

Swing Loose Golf via Facebook Swing Loose Golf via Facebook loading...

There is one Swing Loose Golf already; it’s in the Bell Works complex in Holmdel. What Swing Loose is, is an indoor golf simulator that serves food and drink. There’s a restaurant and bar, with 301 seats.

The golfing is done within a golf suite; it accommodates eight golfers at a time; there will be six suites at the new facility (assuming it’s approved), with seating for 54 people across them.

Canva Canva loading...

Each simulator features hundreds of worldwide golf courses, including legendary courses like Pebble Beach.

Swing Loose Golf will be going in a 40,000 sq. ft. building on five acres, again, assuming zoning approval.

You can play with real golf clubs and balls on hundreds of world-famous golf courses and get instatnt feedback and analysis with every stroke. Swing Loose Golf is suitable for golfers of all ages and skill levels. You can also take golf lessons, parties, events, and more.

The public hearing on the application is March 7.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.