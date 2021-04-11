2 New Jersey teens tee it up at the Masters

For many of us who are fans of the sport of golf, this weekend's Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia is the ultimate tournament. The fact that it attracts every major professional golfer says it all.

Two of our talented New Jersey teens were good enough to qualify for the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt golf tournament this weekend at the Masters. Lance Hollingshead, a 15 year old from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and Samantha Galantini , a 14 year old from East Orange, New Jersey, both qualified for the big event.

These two play on their high school teams and love the game of golf. Lance started playing at the young age of four and his lowest score was a 68 on 18 holes. Wow that's incredible. This weekend Lance finished in a very respectable third place at the Drive, Chip and Putt tournament at the Masters.

Samantha started playing golf at the young age of three. She has also had a low score of 68 on 18 holes. Samantha says it was her family that presented her the opportunity to play golf so well. This weekend Samantha cliched sixth place in the Drive, Chip and Putt tournament at the Masters.

It is great to see these kids have such a passion for the game that has frustrated so many. Making it to Augusta, Georgia is not easy for anyone, even the pros, so congratulations Samantha and Lance, we are very proud of you.